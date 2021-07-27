Here’s how technological advances are transforming the construction industry:





Technology is changing the way we live and work rapidly. From smartphones and smart home systems to entertainment and gaming options, new innovations are introduced every day. Even the traditional and change-resistant construction industry is embracing high-tech advances that help deliver projects on time in a safer and less labor-intensive way.

Over the last five years, I’ve noticed that tech companies are working on construction issues. We saw a lot more very user-friendly software and products. Chris Brown, director of pre-construction and advanced technology at Willmeng Construction, says it’s not just built around people with 20 or 30 years of experience.

I’m not saying that people in the construction industry are Luddite. Building Information Technology (BIM) has been used for over a decade to create 3D renderings, although limited to 2D drafting. But now, new products improve old technology and take advantage of it in novel ways.

Added value

Ken Smerz is the CEO of Zelus, a company specializing in BIM and virtual design and construction (VDC). During his time as a California-licensed contractor, he learned the value of accurate measurements, and nothing was built exactly into its intended design. Zelus uses lidar scans to create realistic digital representations to create accurate images of pre-built environments.

Use a lidar scanner on a tripod or drone to emit about 1 million points of light per second. When the laser touches something, the light bounces off its surface and returns to the scanner, Smerz explains. The same technique that police officers use to see if your driving is too fast, but recently used at construction sites.

When installing prefabricated elements, it is important to make accurate measurements in the form of BIM models and provide a common template that allows different transactions to coordinate their work.

Prefabs seem easy. All you have to do is create what is shown in the model, bring the item into the field, and theoretically bolt it in, says Brown. However, if a sprinkler pipe is installed in an unexpected location in a transaction, its prefabricated parts may fail. So now you need to disconnect it and change it in the field.

Fewer redoes have a positive effect on the project timeline and budget.

According to a report from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, 13% of all project costs for new builds come from rework. 3D technology can be used to identify where electrical conduits can collide with mechanical systems, reducing redo and shortening schedules, says Smerz.

Similar technology helps track progress in the field. ScottRoot, Executive Director of Strategy and Innovation at Kitchell, uses a software program called OpenSpace to create visual representations of the scene using a 360-degree camera. The program uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assign a completion rate value to the image, so subsequent captures can show how much progress has been made since the last capture.

During the pandemic, we did not have design partners or owners on site as often as usual. But OpenSpace pushed information to them in real time, so they could always see and see their progress, Route said. On our side, we can use the side of AI to understand, for example, when drywall is in and what percentage is already in it. This applies directly to construction management plans.

New perspective

Virtual reality (VR) is also entering the construction sector. Wearing a VR headset allows employees and clients to interact with the 3D model to better feel the spatial relationship of the elements before one shovel hits the soil.

In the traditional design phase, the client sees several different iterations of the project. If we can incorporate it into VR and have it iterate in real time, we can solidify our decisions faster, says Root.

Virtual reality also allows people who ultimately work in space to influence the design. For example, during room design, medical professionals can use VR to provide feedback on everything from room flow to outlet placement.

They’re not builders or designers, but if you can make them feel like they’re working within a VR setting and use their expertise to experience how space works, they’ll get the most value out of these tools. I think you can do it. ..

VR headsets are not currently used in the field as they cover the wearer’s field of vision and create an immersive experience. However, augmented reality (AR) headsets are close in size to glasses and provide a digital overlay for what the user sees in real time.

Boe Evanson, Senior Project Manager at Weitz, used a BIM model in the field using Microsoft’s HoloLens AR headset and software called Visual Live during a recent expansion of Sagewood, a senior living facility in North Phoenix. The facility’s underground car park had a 14-inch-thick post-tension slab with thousands of tension cables running through it, leaving little room for errors in the penetrations through the slab.

Before pouring, I walked the deck with the HoloLens AR headset. I could see the pipe penetration coming up from the deck. Then, through HoloLens, I looked at the projected holograms of the wall and confirmed that those pipes were falling on the wall as expected, Evanson recalls. We were able to catch some items and resolve them before pouring their slabs. If not, it could have been a problem for us.

