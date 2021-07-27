Fortnite finally gets a countdown to a new live event, here when it’s over





It’s been a long time since Fortnite counted down to the actual live event, but things changed when the server came back online after today’s patch. We are certainly heading to another live event that is famous for the game. They tend to top each other as more events take place.

A new countdown timer is displayed on the game’s main lobby screen. It is currently set to finish in 10 days and a few hours, depending on how long you read it. After calculation, there should be a live event in the end.

Friday, August 6th, 6 pm (Eastern Standard Time), 3 pm (Pacific Standard Time).

So if you want to see what’s going to happen, mark your calendar. According to a recent leak, there may be at least some ideas. It may be the event itself, not the event itself.

Areas of various names, such as Coral Cove, Slurpe Swamp, and Corny Complex, are reportedly disassembled and kidnapped by the mothership and begin to float like kidnapped zones within the mothership.

Again, I don’t think this is literally the event itself. This part may be deployed in the stages leading up to the event. Currently, mothership remains inactive in the game.

after that? who knows. We are already invading all year round, so the mothership could change the geography of the entire map, such as with Independence Day-style laser blasting. But knowing Fortnite, you would expect something even more elaborate given the scale of past events, including meteor strikes and giant monster battles. No matter what happens, you probably don’t want to miss it.

We need to see how things will evolve in the next few days and when various lead-up events will begin. This is a generally popular season for all aliens and I’m really having a hard time imagining how the finale can end it all. No matter what happens, I don’t think motherhood will exist for another season after this, but we need to take a closer look. For some reason, there is no doubt that the event will lead to the theme and scope of next season.

Please come more and keep looking at the sky. Or you know, a huge motherhood that covers most of the sky.

