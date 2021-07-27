Google map my river





Albany, Georgia (WALB)-As the river continues to grow in the wake of a pandemic, the George River Network has partnered with EarthViews to create a Google Street View-style map of the Georgia River.

This technology not only helps educate people about these important waterways, but also helps scientists do research and river management.

With plans to map hundreds of miles of the Georgia River in 2021, the George River Network will use digital mapping technology to educate people about these important waterways and support scientists’ research and river management. Is leading.

EarthViews introduced a waterway map in 2016, mapping the Elwha River in Washington, 48 hours after the largest dam removal project in history. Since then, EarthViews has partnered with organizations such as the National Park Service and National Geographic, as well as federal, state, and local agencies to map thousands of miles of rivers around North America and Africa.

EarthViews’ vision is to use the latest mapping technology to connect people to critical aquatic ecosystems. To achieve this vision, EarthViews has developed an application that brings waterways to desktop, mobile, or VR devices through easy-to-use, publicly available interactive maps.

Visitors to the EarthViews website can explore a 360-degree interactive map from a paddler’s point of view. Boaters find points of interest, educate on virtual excursions, scope areas of recreational activity, collect data, visualize waterway data as the situation demands, and create a baseline of current conditions. You can digitally save the waterways and know them before you go. (GRN)

These reality-based maps have many uses for waterway conservation activists, river users, and natural resource managers, including:

Find the point you are interested in.

Educate with a virtual field trip.

Area of ​​recreational activity.

Collect data.

Visualize channel data as you see fit.

Save the channel digitally and create a baseline of its current state.

Take a look at it before you get there to enhance waterway emergency management and navigation.

When we joined the EarthViews Mapping Partnership Program in March, Georgia River Network received an easy-to-use mobile mapping kit. Since then, GRN’s Paddle Georgia Coordinator, Joke Cook and Volunteers, have captured images and data while rowing the Georgia river. The data is then downloaded to the EarthViews portal, processed by EarthViews, and published on a map of EarthViews’ growing waterways.

For Cook, who is working with the University Press of Georgia to work on the Georgia River Network Guidebook Series to the Georgia River, this technology is another way to ensure that the information provided about the river is accurate.

According to Cook, when traveling and recording rivers, take notes on a paper map. Photograph records of all the feet of the river supplement these notes. Also, for river users, Earthviews maps are the same as trying them out before buying. The more rivers you record, the more accessible and safer our rivers should be, as you can see what you are in before you put the boat in the water.

Since January, the Georgia River Network has sectioned the St. Mary’s, Suwanee, Ozzy Chi, Talaposa, Chattahoochee, Flint, Okmalgie, Oofupy, Satilla, and Spring Creek and South Chicamogak Creek sections. I’m recording. The organization’s goal is to map all the states of the 19 established water trails.

Photo caption:

George River Network Paddle Georgea Coordinator Joke Cook maps 11 miles of Spring Creek while scouting for the next George River Network Paddle Trip. For more information on upcoming trips, please visit https://garivers.org/grn-events/.

Sarah Taylor, Communication Coordinator for the George River Network.

Copyright 2021 WALB. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walb.com/2021/07/27/google-map-my-river/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

