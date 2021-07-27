Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport Review





Earlier this year, we tested Master & Dynamic’s MW08 true wireless earphones. It offers stable audio performance and active noise canceling (ANC) for $ 299. The new MW08 Sport model offers the same sound quality and ANC, but costs up to $ 349. For an additional $ 50, the charging case has a Kevlar coating to support wireless charging. The earpiece features a metal-finished shatterproof, scratch-resistant sapphire glass housing. Given that this is a sports edition, you can expect better water resistance than the original, but the IPX5 is rated the same. Ultimately, these earphones look and sound good, but none of the changes here are worth more than $ 50 if you can get the original.

Where is the sport?

MW08 earphones are available in black, blue, green, or white models. The outer panel of the earpiece is shiny and slippery, so it’s good that it’s scratch resistant. The first thing I did after opening the box was something I did wrong. Slide one of the earpieces out of my hand onto the floor. While proof that it was scratch-free, the glossy surface is not ideal for sports-focused in-ear, which usually has some kind of gripped surface.

There are no ear fin sleeves to improve the fit of the design. The in-ear fit turned out to be as safe as normal everyday use, but even with a rich array of eartips (8 pairs in total), the earpieces are as tightly fixed as many earpieces. I don’t feel like I’m there. A model suitable for the exercise we test.

The right earpiece has multifunction buttons for playing, track navigation, call management, and voice assistants, and the left earpiece has its own volume locker. Holding down the volume button also activates or disables ambient listening or ANC. With these buttons, it’s much harder to misfire than using touch-sensitive controls, and more manufacturers want to take this wise and easy-to-use approach.

The IPX5 rating here is confusing because it is the same as the original earpiece. If you want to include the word Sport in your product name, it should be at least IPX6, ideally IPX7. That said, almost every ANC true wireless pair we’ve tested is IPX4 or IPX5, so it still seems difficult to completely waterproof an earpiece with an ANC circuit and microphone. If you’re looking for a fully waterproof pair, consider the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport for the same price. It looks stylish, offers a transparent listening mode (no ANC), offers an IP57 rating, and is durable. Dust and completely waterproof. The Beoplay E8 Sport can be washed off under the faucet without any problems after use. Do not try with MW08 Sport.

The relatively compact charging case is handsome, with a matte look and a soft-feeling black Kevlar body. The flip-top lid indicates the internal charging dock, and the three status LEDs on the front panel indicate battery life. There is a USB-C port on the side panel for the included USB-C cable. A USB-C-to-USB-A cable adapter is also included so you can charge without using the USB-C port.

Master & Dynamic estimates that the MW08 Sport has a battery life of about 12 hours, which can take an additional 30 hours to charge. These numbers are good, but the results depend on the volume level and ANC usage.

Internally, an 11mm beryllium-coated driver delivers the audio. The earphones are compatible with Bluetooth 5.2 and support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, as well as AptX. This is not always the case even in this high price range.

The free M & D Connect app is easy to operate. In addition to ANC and ambient mode controls, it has the ability to enable / disable automatic off timer and in-ear detection. The app also provides firmware updates. What are you missing? There is no EQ. This seems to have missed a big opportunity. If you want to adjust the bass and treble a little, you’re out of luck.

MW08 Sport Noise Cancellation and Audio Performance

There are two ANC modes available in the app, including maximum and all day. Max ANC gives good results for large, deep low frequencies such as rumble airplanes and trains. It also does a decent job in the mid-high range that you hear in a noisy restaurant and dials them back to some extent, but you can hear a little extra hiss going through it. All day ANC offers a more subtle level of noise canceling. This is less effective for deep bass, but it does the decent job of dialing back some mids and trebles, but it adds hiss noise again (think very subtle white noise). .. It also has two ambient sning modes, voice and recognition. Voice mode focuses primarily on nearby conversations, while Awareness incorporates a wider range of audio frequencies. Compared to the best-in-class Sony WF-1000XM4 ($ 279.99), the ANC here doesn’t really belong to the same league, so it’s hard to accept the price difference.

Find out how to test noise canceling headphones

For audio, on tracks with heavy sub-bass content, such as The Knife’s “Silent Shout,” earphones provide the best, unwise listening level, distortion-free, full-sound low-frequency response. At a more modest level, the bass depth is still quite high, but earphones don’t boost anything specifically intended for exercise, like many bass forward pairs.

Bill Callahan’s “Drover” is a track with much less bass in the mix, giving you a better understanding of the general sound characteristics of the MW08 Sport. The drums here sound perfectly round with a few extra bodies, but the bass isn’t significantly boosted. They sound natural, and there’s a lot of treble presence as they also have great taps. Callahan’s baritone vocals are rich in both bass and midrange, and the overall balance of bass and treble here is ideal. This makes it easier to run out of EQ, but if you want to add a bit of bass depth, these earphones may not be packed with enough thunderous punches.

In Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” the kick drum loop has plenty of high-mid presence to maintain a punchy attack, but vinyl is usually driven to background status. You can hear more crackling and hiss noise. As a result, there is a lot of boosting and sculpting in the treble and treble, which blends nicely with the rich bass depth, but the depth of a completely thunderous subwoofer like many bass forward in-ear Will not be. Vocals are provided with ideal clarity in the treble and treble, with little sibilant added.

Orchestral tracks, such as the orchestral track of John Adams’ Gospel by Other Mary, sound fantastic through the MW08 Sport. Rich in bass and midrange, there is an ideal treble definition. The balance between low and high prices is excellent. Things may be engraved to some extent throughout the frequency range, but higher frequency clarity and bass response are both advantages.

The microphone provides solid clarity. With the voice memo app on my iPhone, I was able to understand every word I recorded. The mix had some typical Bluetooth distortion, but the overall signal on the mic was strong, with a few low / medium frequency bodies added. With a decent cellular signal, the caller should be able to understand you without any problems.

Stick to the original

Yes, the MW08 sports earphones sound great. It also sounds like the standard MW08, but with wireless charging for over $ 50. If you’re willing to spend $ 350, Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay E8 Sport earphones are truly waterproof and a good option for true wireless in-ear focused on high-end sports. If that’s the best noise canceling you’re looking for, Sony’s $ 280 WF-1000XM4 earphones are significantly cheaper and offer the best ANC we’ve ever tested. However, if you like the combination of features of the MW08, we recommend choosing a non-sports version. It’s better to buy it at a cheaper price of $ 50.

