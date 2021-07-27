Zens announces new MagSafe 4-in-1 wireless charger for iPhone 12, Apple Watch and AirPods





Zens today launched a new multi-device MagSafe charger with a minimalist design. The 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger offers a floating iPhone 12 mount with a 15W MagSafe full charge, an integrated Apple Watch charger and more.

This MagSafe multi-device charger is made of sturdy aluminum and has a clean and simple look. In particular, this seems to be one of the first official MagSafe chargers offered in black, rather than the usual white finish (MagSafe charging pad itself).

The Floating MagSafe Charging Stand provides up to 15W of wireless power output for iPhone 12 and can be used in portrait or landscape orientation. It also comes with an Apple Watch charging pack, an additional Qi charging spot for AirPods or another device, and a side USB-A port for a fourth wired device.

As you would expect from such a premium charger, a 30W power adapter is included and Zens backs it up with a 3-year warranty. The Zens 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger can be purchased from 139.99 (~ $ 165).

Function + specifications:

15W Charger for MagSafe Compatible Devices The MagSafe Holder can charge your device in both landscape and portrait positions – 5W Wireless Charging for AirPods or another Qi Compatible Device Apple Watch USB-A Port for Apple Watch in Sleep Mode Supports additional USB-A port for charging 4th device 30W USB PD power adapter (EU / UK / US) 3 year warranty on aluminum design

