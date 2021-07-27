Want to edit a PDF file in Google Docs?Here’s how you do it





Google Docs is an important web-based application provided by Google for creating and editing text documents in a web browser without an internet connection. Google Docs automatically saves all your changes as you continue typing, allowing many people to work on the same document at the same time.

An excellent alternative to the expensive editing Portable Document Format (PDF) tool, Google Docs has many professional features that allow you to edit PDFs in an easy and cost-effective way. You can edit PDFs in Google Docs using two Google built-in solutions, Google Docs and Google Drive.

Here’s how to edit a PDF file in Google Docs:

Google supports several file formats such as spreadsheets, Word and PDF, so you can easily edit PDF files without having to install a new application on your smartphone. If you don’t know how to edit the PDF tool in Google Docs, Google Docs does. Follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to your web browser and open the Google Docs site. Log in to your account.

Step 2: Then[空白]You need to press a button to start a new document. You can also click File> Open or press Ctrl + O on your keyboard.

Step 3: If the PDF file already exists in Google Drive, select the file and[開く]Just click to start editing.

Step 4: If you want to upload files from the drive[アップロード]Go to the section and select the file you want to edit. Once the file is uploaded[プログラムから開く]Click the drop-down button next to[Googleドキュメント]Choose. Now you can start editing the PDF file.

Step 5: After editing is complete[ファイル]>[名前を付けてダウンロード]Click and select the PDF document (.pdf) to save it to your desktop.

Here’s how to edit a PDF in Google Drive.

Not only does Google Drive have cloud storage, you can also edit PDF documents. You can easily edit PDF files and add images, tables and drawings on your smartphone with Google Drive. To edit a PDF file in Google Drive, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official Google Drive website and log in to your account.

Step 2: Then[新規]Click the button to upload the PDF file you want to edit.Once the file is uploaded, right click on the file[プログラムから開く]>[その他のアプリに接続]Click.

Step 3: Select an editor and[接続]Choose. Once connected, right-click on the uploaded file and select the editor of your choice.

Step 4: Now you can go to the app website and start editing the file in the related application.

Editing PDFs with images and backgrounds:

The process of editing PDF files in Google Docs is easy, convenient, free and can be done anytime, anywhere. However, do not select this editing technique if the file contains backgrounds and images. If you edit a PDF in Google Docs and the file contains images, you may get confused and the images may not be clearly visible. In the worst case scenario, the file format may also change.

