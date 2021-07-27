How to keep overseas shoppers costs low — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Investigate the best shipping options for them

It is no exaggeration to say that next-day delivery services may not be an option for international shipping. However, overseas buyers still expect quick delivery options. In other words, a slow shipping process can procrastinate many potential customers.

In addition, the long delivery process can increase the risk of lost or damaged parcels. When shipping abroad, you should investigate the best possible options to protect your shipment.

Solutions such as Royal Mail International Parcels and professional 3PL providers can provide fallback guarantees. In fact, global transportation solutions need to include insurance that protects your luggage from the risk of loss or damage.

Some carriers also incorporate custom management as part of their charges, so online retailers don’t have to worry about additional import and export taxes.

Change payment methods and trends

Payment methods vary by market. For example, German customers are familiar with bank transfer payments for online orders. The trend for card payments is rising, but not as popular as in other markets.

When entering the international market, brands need to focus on analyzing and understanding the most relevant payment trends. The popular payment approach of buying now and paying later is attracting attention in countless countries.

The later pay option is part of the customer’s e-commerce culture used to pay by bank transfer. For others, late payments give customers the confidence to buy from foreign brands.

Consider an international warehouse

International warehousing provides a unique solution for international shipping. Indeed, international order fulfillment can promote a complete brand experience for new customers. By using the international warehouse as a hub within the global market, brands can offer low shipping costs and fast delivery times to all their customers.

In addition, the location of the warehouse streamlines the return process and reduces import and export taxes.

Needless to say, setting up a service can be expensive. This is a deprecated option for small businesses experimenting with new markets. Still, identifying the most profitable overseas markets can be the right growth path.

International growth is a natural advance for the e-commerce business. But it’s an advance that requires strategic control. The choice of market, logistic solution, and payment method influences the experience of international shoppers.

Keeping shoppers’ costs low without impacting business cash flow is a delicate balance.

