Is the cat okay?An app that tells you if your cat is happy





July 27 (Reuters)-Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends are now making new excuses to take their smartphones out and take snapshots. It may actually help the cat.

Sylvester.ai, a veterinary drug technology company in Calgary, Alberta, has developed an app called Tably that uses a mobile phone camera to determine if a cat is in pain.

This app detects pain by examining ear and head position, squinting, muzzle tension, and beard changes. A 2019 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports found that the so-called “cat frown scale” or FGS is an effective and reliable tool for assessing acute pain in cats.

Michel Priest, venture leader at Sylvester.ai, said: “I was able to train the machine using machine learning and a series of images.”

Dr. Liz Ruel uses a new app called Tably to help cats read their faces and monitor their health at the Wild Rose Cat Clinic in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on July 14, 2021. .. REUTERS / Todd Korol

The app has the potential to help young veterinarians, said Dr. Rizruel of Calgary’s Wild Rose Cat Clinic, where the developers trained the algorithm.

“I love working with cats and I always grew up with them,” she said. “For other colleagues, perhaps new graduates who don’t have that much experience, it can be very difficult to know-is your patient in pain?”

An app that learns patterns from images of a cat’s face can be useful, but cat owners also need to look at the entire pet’s body, including its tail, to get clues about the pet’s health. Alice Potter of the Anti-Abuse Department said.

“A cat that is worried or scared keeps its tail tight. Besides that, it also thinks about the usual behavior of eating, drinking, going to the bathroom, and sleeping.”

Reported by Matthew Stock, written by Nick Zieminski, edited by Rosalba O’Brien

