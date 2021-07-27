The World Ends with You Tips, Best Pins, Fashion, etc.





Collect your belongings and get ready to go shopping. Image: Square Enix / Kotaku

This week, Square Enix released Neo: The World Ends With You, a sequel to the 2007 Nintendo DS Action Role-Playing Classic. They were forced to buy fashionable clothes, eat delicious food, and compete for the fate of their eternal souls. Here’s what you need to know before you start:

Don’t feel forced to play the original

Neo: You don’t have to play the original “The World Ends with You” to watch The World Ends With You. The original introduces the Shinigami game to the player. This is another world team-based contest that brings back selected dead battles or promotes them to higher levels. So is Neo. In the original, the main character juggles powered pins and gathers various fashion brands to increase their power. So is Neo. Neo almost recreates the original with all-new characters, music, fashion, and a stunning new 3D combat system that makes the original touchscreen-based stride cross-battle system feel as awkward as it looks.

Neo’s original game references and characters are lost to players who didn’t play the first round of the Reapers game, but the new game happened because of the wonderful thing that new players can follow. Is fully explained. Or play the first game for a week and come back. Your choice.

Know your pin

I’m a poor pin collector. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Neo: One of the main mechanisms of The World Ends With You is to collect pins. These colorful circular decorations are all about the underground world. They are the power of your character, some of which will level up and evolve into new pins as you fight. Combat pins also have a variety of elemental affinities that can determine how effective they are against a particular enemy. They are also currencies, sold to earn credits for purchasing food, clothing and barter items, and exchanged for stronger or unusual pins in some stores.

Neo: The World Ends With You has 333 pins, including special barter pins and ones for cash exchange. It’s a lot of pins.

Get used to the Neos Weird-Ass combat system

Unlike the original TWEWY, where battles alternate between the main character and the partner, Neo: TWEWY allows up to four characters to fight simultaneously in real-time 3D battles. Each character has its own pin assigned to it, giving it its own unique power. Each of these power supplies has a controller button assigned to it. When you enter this, the current party is made up of three characters. With one character’s pin, use the Y button on the switch controller to lay the mine. The other uses the R shoulder button to aim at up to 5 homing rockets. Third, use the X button to quickly unleash a series of short-range water attacks. Given several different characters with different inputs fighting numerous creatures, the urge to do a button mash activates all skills at once. Please do not. In other words, you can, but you can’t.

It’s up to you to control this confusion.Screenshot: Square Enix

At the bottom of the battle screen is a meter that shows how much power each character’s pins have before they need to be recharged. Button mashing is a surefire way to kill combo chains that help you quickly run out of these meters, make your character incapable of attacking, and unleash powerful team attacks. Knowing which attack to use and when to use it and managing your pin meters efficiently is the key to an effective fight.

If the battle is too difficult, consider the enemy’s weaknesses and re-equip the pins as needed. The battle progresses so fast that recovery pins can feel worthless, especially if the team’s health is recharged after every battle. I also found that a small burst of healing makes all the difference to the world. Experiments are the key.

Make a note of the strong pin combination

During the time I was playing Neo: The World Ends With You, I forgot many great pin combinations. A perfect set that complements each other well. I have created a group in this one group where one character catches an enemy and the other uses snare time to launch a powerful wave attack. Following that, with the right combination of quick ranged attacks and close quarters punches, it was perfect. I’ve been trying to reproduce it for days.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for TIME BOMB. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Eventually, unlock the ability to save multiple pin decks and replace them on the fly. Until then, write down the shit. I’m glad you did.

Most fights are optional, fight them anyway

Neo: Most battles at The World End With You come in the form of wandering noise. These hovering beast icons only appear if the team is using special forces to scan their surroundings. When the power is turned off, the noise disappears and the team can wander the city of Shibuya undisturbed.

We are waiting for so many battles to take place. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Things, you want to fight noise. It’s as powerful as the urge to skip random battles and overcome the strange supernatural stories of the game, but battles are everything. That’s how you collect pins, both those housing skills and those exchanged for currency. By fighting while your character is wearing the fashion of a particular store, you can get VIP status at those stores. This will allow you to purchase more powerful stat-enhancing clothing. Combat also reduces the party’s hunger gauge, increases the room to buy food from restaurants in Shibuya (see below), and adds lasting benefits to each character’s statistics. The more you fight, the more you eat. The more you eat, the easier it will be to fight.

Chains fight together

You have to fight big, not just often. Each floating noise icon on the screen represents a battle. By running around the screen, you can collect more floating icons and create up to 5 chain battles (at first). The more battles you chain, the higher the drop rate. This means you can get a lot of pins at the end of the battle. The downside is that the beast gets stronger with each successive battle, but if you know yours (see Know Your Pins), it doesn’t matter.

Eat as much as you can

This is not Neo. It’s a general life lesson, so it’s a hint of World Ends With You. All right, both. Food in this game is one of the main ways to level your character’s stats. Each Shibuyas restaurant offers a variety of delicious treats to indulge in a party, with different dishes affecting different statistics.

They are Justice Burger Freedom Fries. Hmm. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

There is a satiety meter that determines how much a character can eat. When the meter is full, there is no food until it is empty again. Fortunately, fighting noise lowers the satiety meter and releases the character’s Tammy to a higher number. When it comes to grinds, it’s pretty tasty.

Maintain your social network

Another upgrade path that is very unique to The World Ends with You is the social network. It’s a branching network of characters you meet in the game, each holding the key to unlocking cool new items and features. Once your friends are unlocked on social networks, you can use the special friend points you earn in play to unlock special upgrades. A clothing store clerk may unlock special fashion items when the social network icon is activated. Protagonists like Sho Minamimoto unleash the ability to trade on more difficult difficulty levels in order to gain more experience and pins.

If Twitter gives you gifts and upgrades, it’s like Twitter. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Unlocking the social network icon can itself be a kind of side quest. While playing the main story, I’ve repeatedly noticed that I’ve fallen out of the story’s goals to get hungry and can order again from a local restaurant to unlock new menu items via social networks. I did. It’s also the key to getting an important quality of life upgrade, such as automatically depositing a pin with a yen value in your bank account instead of selling it manually. look? Friendship is magic.

Read Noisepedia

Noisepedia is a special section of the menu that tracks enemies encountered and provides important information such as pins to drop, hit points, amount of experience to offer, weaknesses when playing on different difficulty levels. ..

Until it was too late, no one believed Big Bird about Snuffle. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

I emphasize the weaknesses. Because I fought the elephant Pachy R & R creature and died many times before investigating its weaknesses. I’m still afraid of cool graffiti elephants, but not as much as before studying them on Noisepedia.

Dress for success

As someone who wears the same clothes for the rest of their lives and is completely happy, I wondered how fashion works at Neo: The World Ends With You. Each piece of clothing purchased or earned in the game provides the wearer with some kind of statistical boost. Each piece also has some special ability to be active as long as the wearer’s style statistics are high enough. In the picture below, you can see a character called frets. He certainly wears a sundress, but he also has a golden writer to boost the experience of the whole team.

I really hope all of this has appeared in his character model. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

The game has a lot of clothes, all of which give the team some bonus statistics and abilities. Make sure you understand what clothes do what. You can literally adjust in-game combat to suit your skills.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

My only regret is that the in-game character model doesn’t show the clothes. I desperately have to look at the frets in that sundress.

Use the map

Of the menu[ストリート]The game map below the section is an important resource as well as not getting lost. It also displays important information such as which stores are in each area and the types of noise that may occur.

The actual map of Tokyo is not as useful as this. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

This map is very useful when given the quest to defeat 5 toad noise types. It’s even more useful during game quizzes. Occasionally, members of the Reaper gang running the game block the streets. Sometimes the key to opening a closed street is to fight, which is great. There is also a quiz that includes questions such as “Which store is not in the 104 Building area?” Oh, that information is on the map. You don’t have to go back to that zone and take notes, as you did at the beginning, before you realize that the map is there.

Have a good time

Apart from fighting for an eternal soul, Neo: The World Ends With You is a game to play and enjoy with your friends. Sell ​​some of your extra pins and shop. Find your favorite type of ramen while looking at the facial expressions when you buy lunch. Start the battle so that you can listen to great poppy / punk battle music. Or scan and roam the thoughts of a still-living soul living in real Shibuya while stuck in the underground version.

I want to know. What are you thinking Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

It’s a long game with lots to do other than relentlessly pursuing end credits. I know in 15 hours, without any loss, I have a long way to go. Take a moment to smell the style that oozes from all the pores of Neo: The World Ends With Yous.

