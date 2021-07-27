Eero and Google Wifi | KOIN.com





Internet and streaming

Posted by: Patrick Farmer, Best Reviews Staff

Posted: July 27, 2021

Eero was the first one before all the big companies started selling their own version of the mesh router system.

Which mesh Wi-Fi is better?

Since its introduction in the mid-2010s, mesh router systems have become one of the most common ways to use Wi-Fi in your home. Instead of receiving wireless connections through a single primary router, the mesh router system uses multiple router nodes strategically located throughout the home for comprehensive and reliable Wi-Fi coverage. Provide.

Recently, more and more companies have introduced their own version of the mesh router system. Google announced the Google Wi-Fi mesh system in late 2016, and Amazon acquired Wi-Fi router startup Eero in 2019. Both companies’ mesh systems have been thoroughly reviewed and provide adequate coverage for most homes. So which should you buy?

Eero Wi-Fi

With the release of mesh routers in 2016, Eero was one of the first companies to introduce mesh Wi-Fi systems to consumers. Boasting a minimalist design with soft corners and an elegant, glossy finish, the Eero node blends seamlessly with existing decorations to provide excellent coverage.

Easy to set up in minutes using the Eero app, the Eero 3 pack can provide up to 5,000 square feet of coverage. Consumers can use the same Eero app for troubleshooting after setup is complete. Eero also uses patented TrueMesh technology to adapt to the home’s unique layout and route traffic to avoid congestion and buffering.

Another option is to buy the latest generation Eero mesh router, Eero Pro 6. It leverages Wi-Fi 6 and tri-band Wi-Fi technology to provide powerful coverage of up to 6,000 square feet.

Advantages of Eero Wi-Fi Price: 3 packs of Eeros standard mesh routers are very affordable and offer up to 5,000 square feet of wireless coverage. Since it is an Amazon product, you can expect discounts from time to time. Easy Setup: Most users can set up their entire router system in less than 10 minutes by following the intuitive step-by-step instructions provided by the Eero app. Stability: In the event of an interruption, Eero uses patented TrueMesh technology to switch the connection from one node to another without significant service interruption. Performance: Eero Pro 6 uses the Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard and offers comparable speeds with the latest generation of Google WiFi called Nest Wi-Ficant. Disadvantages of Eero Wi-Fi Control: Unlike Google Wi-Fi, you will have to pay an additional fee to view your daily or monthly bandwidth usage. You will also need to pay a subscription fee to enhance security and content filtering. This is a feature offered by competitors at no additional charge. Compatibility: Eero Pro 6 is compatible with Alexa voice controls, but you’ll need to purchase another Alexa device to use this feature. Nest Wi-Fi has a built-in smart speaker and Google Assistant. Google Wifi

With nodes (or points) that resemble small white hockey pucks, Google Wifi quickly became the best-selling mesh router system in the United States after shelving in the fall of 2016. It is often used as a starting point for those who want to move away from traditional routers. In the system, Google Wifi router is an excellent choice for simplicity and reliable performance.

In addition to features such as ad blocking and usage reports, the Google Wifi app allows you to prioritize usage and suspend connections on specific devices. The Google Wifi 3 pack provides strong wireless coverage of 4,500 square feet. Google Wifi is scalable and compatible with other Google Home appliances.

Advantages of Google Wifi Features: The highly intuitive Google Wi-Fi app is perfect for taking full control of your wireless connection. Features such as SafeSearch parental filtering are free, and you can add your Google account to your users to become a wireless network administrator at any time. Compatibility: Combine Google Wi-Fi points with Nest Wi-Fi points to create a stronger and more cost-effective mesh network. Style: The Google Wi-Fi point, which now looks like an iconic pack, fits inconspicuously in most homes, and the LED strip in the center of the router shows the real-time status of your wireless connection. Google Wifi Performance Disadvantages: Google Wifi and (non-Pro) Eero boast similar speeds, but when the two hit each other, Eero is slightly ahead. When playing against Eero Pro 6, Google Wifi has no chance. Outdated: Google Wifi is gradually being replaced by the recently released Nest Wi-Fi. Because the two router systems use different apps, as Nest becomes more popular, the Google Wifi app may stop receiving updates and many of its features may be discontinued. Need to get Eero or Google Wifi?

Google Wifi is a solid mesh router system and is worth considering, especially if you’re already using a Google Home device. But in the end, if you’re considering upgrading to a mesh router system, Eero Wi-Fi is the way to go. Internally, the hardware for Eero and Google Wi-Fi is pretty much the same, but the stability and intuitive setup that Eero offers makes it a bit better choice. Eeros’ patented TrueMesh technology is better than Google.

