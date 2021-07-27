Animal Crossing gets fireworks update, Nintendo says





Screenshot: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: The long content drought in New Horizons is nearing its end. Within two days, fireworks will return to the popular yet activity-hungry Switch game. Nintendo said in a tweet that more content would be available later this year, but didn’t provide details on what that content would look like.

Animal Crossing: A free update for New Horizons will arrive on July 29th. Make sure Nintendo has updated to the latest version in a series of tweets to enjoy upcoming weekly fireworks shows and new seasonal items. In addition to these updates, Animal Crossing: New Horizons free content is under development later this year. We will share more detailed information in the future, so please look forward to it. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Animal Crossing: The new horizon first appeared on Switch in March 2020. This is because millions of people were trapped indoors due to the social distance restrictions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. A stable drip feed of updates was consistently enjoyed, including swimming, weddings, patches with the fireworks mentioned above, and an almost unpleasant simple maze island for Daykept players in May. Whether you like the game or lament it, as I do, New Horizons meant so much for many during the time of great trials. It is no exaggeration to say.

And the development of new ones has just … stopped. As Kotaku pointed out earlier, the latest free updates simply repeat old events. Prior to that, ACNH received April Fool’s themed items such as Whoopee Cushions, in addition to various 1st Anniversary decoration options. And just before that, I was suffering from a nightmare Mario crossover. Other than that, it was mostly quiet months.

But hey, at least the game is trying to get fireworks. Probably the most frustrating invention in history, it has no purpose but to terrorize house pets and awaken their neighbors. Oh, the spirit of Animal Crossing is back.

