



Careology’s Brie McHugh shares his experience implementing technology in a healthy environment, including the deployment of a digital cancer treatment platform.

Rapid pace of technology adoption

COVID has accelerated the adoption of technology in healthcare. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been an unprecedented rise in digital health in the form of telemedicine, home symptomatology monitoring, and online pharmacies.

This increase in teletherapy has been effective in addressing the health problems in the midst of a pandemic, but to address the medium- to long-term problems we face, we need to digitize medical care. Further efforts are needed to promote it.

Over the past year, the number of people who have missed urgent cancer screening has skyrocketed, overwhelming medical services. Patients have been waiting for treatment for a long time, and the NHS has been reported to be unable to cope with this backlog, setting survival rates for some cancers 10 years ago. To achieve the best possible results for everyone living with cancer, whether diagnosed or not, it must play a technology-centric role.

The recently announced All-Party Parliamentary Group for Radiation Therapy and Health (APPG) outlines a set of recommendations to undertake to overcome the cancer crisis we anticipate facing and for all involved. It gives the best possible results.

The final recommendation of the report is for the government to abandon unnecessary bureaucracy within the NHS and listen to nurses and clinicians working at the forefront to implement and integrate existing technology solutions.

However, there is optimism given the NHS’s ability and willingness to speed up the adoption and implementation of technology in cancer treatment pathways. When I first started working in health care, all charts were processed on paper, samples were processed on paper and sent to the lab. The lab returned the results in paper form within a week or two. These results then needed to be clinically approved and were provided to the patient by phone, email, or mail. Today, point-of-care tests (PoCTs) often mean that you can receive your test results within 20 minutes.

This is just one example of how technology was integrated to speed up processes, reduce human error, and minimize staff burden.

Why did recruitment accelerate?

COVID has certainly accelerated the adoption of technology in cancer treatment, but that is not the only reason for this increased uptake.

Nurses, clinicians and healthcare professionals use digital technology in all areas of their lives. They are now expecting to use digital tools as part of the medical care they provide. This increase in usage has also increased their aptitude and understanding of the technology. This accelerated recruitment for two reasons: increased appetite somehow goes to change within the NHS and impact recruitment. Second, the more digitally proficient workforce minimizes the costs and time associated with training staff to use new tools.

Patients are also demanding more use of digital health, which is further accelerating recruitment. According to a study conducted by Lloyds Pharmacy Clinical Homecare, about 6 out of 10 patients want to use the technology in their treatment plans. This increasing demand for technology among patients is undoubtedly accelerated by the required use of remote monitoring and symptom reporting products for clinicians to monitor patients from a distance. One patient thinks it’s great that both my nurse and I can check me before she steps into the door. These tools not only inform patients about their condition, but also give them deeper insights into treatment and progression. Empowered patients are proactive in caring for nurses and clinicians so they can provide the right support when they need it most.

Technology can be used to incorporate virtual rounds and remote triage, allowing nurses to reduce direct examination and follow-up appointments. This will soon unleash additional abilities and provide care to more patients across the country. This ability is essential to deal with the influx of referrals as a result of a pandemic.

Health technology companies are increasingly recognizing that ease of use and ease of integration must be prioritized if they want to ensure that their products are widely used in health services. To this end, Careology runs on an open API and is built for full interoperability. It is system independent and can be integrated anywhere. There is no doubt that as the product becomes more fully interoperable, adoption will increase accordingly.

The future of technology in the field of cancer

Cancer treatment technology is well established, and it was in the midst of a nation to play an important role in overcoming the cancer crisis. There are several technologies that I predict will play a vital role in the future of cancer treatment.

AI diagnostics

According to a 2019 study, about 20% of women treated for breast cancer had to undergo a second surgery to remove the first missed malignant cells. The AI-assisted imaging device by OncoRes Medical was approved by the FDA in October 2020. During mastectomy, this handheld device uses AI to distinguish between healthy tissue and malignant cells, significantly improving results.

AI as a matchmaker

AI is also used to match a particular cancer to the most appropriate treatment. OncompassMedicine uses an AI algorithm to match a patient’s tumor sample with the most effective targeted cancer treatment. This means that patients receive targeted treatment that is specific to the type of cancer tissue they have.

Robotics for surgery

Surgeons assisted by surgical robots such as DaVinci can perform surgery with unprecedented accuracy. Such techniques may allow surgery in the not too distant future if the tumor is very small or close to sensitive organs.

Looking to the future

It’s true that technology and digital tools were previously lacking in healthcare. We now have the opportunity to fully integrate this work into our clinical pathway and transform the way cancer treatments are delivered. It is important that industry suppliers and the NHS work closely together to enable the effective adoption of technology and digital tools at the speeds needed to combat the UK cancer crisis.

