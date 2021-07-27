Google Cloud helps retailers compete with Amazon for new search tools





On Tuesday, Google announced Google Cloud Retail Search, a new tool that helps retailers improve their product search capabilities across e-commerce platforms. Cloud providers say they will provide retailers with “Google Quality” search capabilities that can be customized to suit their unique business needs.

The new tool was born over the course of a year for retailers who had to enhance their digital capabilities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, these retailers are still competing with digitally sold Goliath. Amazon’s share of US e-commerce rose in 2020, reaching nearly 40%.

Against this background, Google states that “search abandonment” is a serious challenge for retailers. According to a study conducted by The Harris Poll commissioned by Google Cloud, “search abandonment” costs retailers more than $ 300 billion annually. Customers simply can’t find what they’re looking for and move on.

Retail Search is designed to address that issue with Google understanding your intent and context. The service uses that understanding to analyze customer activity across websites and mobile apps and map customer intent to product inventory. Retailers can use this tool to build search experiences such as automated suggestions, personalized results, and related promotions. Machine learning-based search results improve with each query.

“Providing quality search results is an industry-wide challenge,” said Srikanth Belwadi, product manager for the Google Cloud Group, in a statement. “Traditional search platforms are keyword-based, but Google’s semantic understanding of query intent and product knowledge graphs can help retailers dramatically improve the customer experience with learning-based search. Happy consumers. “

After conducting a pilot run, Macy’s says it’s already using retail search and has improved CTR and revenue per visit. “Understanding customer needs and seamlessly delivering results is critical to providing a fun shopping experience,” said Gilbert Soto, director of search product management at Macy’s, in a statement. ..

Last year, even before the pandemic in the United States, Macy’s chose to double its digital growth strategy while closing some physical stores. In May of this year, the company reported that digital sales accounted for 37% of net sales, 13 points higher than in the first quarter of 2019.

Retail Search is a fully managed service that participates in Product Discovery Solutions for Retail, a set of other tools Google has created for retailers. Google Cloud’s integrated Retail API allows developers to easily implement search tools and integrate them with other Product Discovery solutions such as Recommendations AI and Vision Product Search.

Since Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian took command of the business in 2019, Google Cloud has adopted an industry-focused sales approach, focusing on six key industries, including retail. Given the vigilance against Amazon, the industry fits naturally into cloud companies.

