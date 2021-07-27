2022765LT Spider is the new ultimate drop top McLaren





McLaren today announced a drop-top spider version of the incredibly fast 765LT supercar with the same 755 horsepower drivetrain, improved aero and a wealth of carbon fiber add-ons. Only 765 examples have been created, about one-third of which will be delivered in North America. Starting price? Only $ 382,500.

Except for the one-piece carbon fiber retractable roof, the 765LT Spider is basically the same as the fixed roof siblings. This means a shape that has been redesigned to improve downforce by 25% and reduce weight by 176 pounds (new total of 3060 pounds) compared to the 720S Spider. Underneath the skin is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 755hp and 590lb-ft of torque to reach the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. There is also a custom suspension system, a 10-spoke forged alloy wheel wrapped in Pirelli PZero Trofeo R tires, a larger brake, and a titanium exhaust system with four huge outlet pipes behind.

Despite being 106 pounds heavier than the standard 765LT, the Spider can rival a comparable hardtop in acceleration. According to McLaren, it will sprint to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds and 124 mph in 7.2 seconds.

The new drop-top assembly is significantly improved over the 675LT’s low-speed hydraulically actuated foldable roof, hiding and disappearing in just 11 seconds (17 seconds for the 675). The 675 could only fold up to 18 mph, while the 765LT Spider can go up to 31 mph. The active rear wing has been readjusted for maximum effect in both top-up and top-down positions. This means that setting the lap time with the roof down will not adversely affect the aero outback.

The 765LT is currently available for order, so if you are in a position to be one of the lucky 765 customers, we recommend that you hurry to your nearest McLaren dealer. The car maker doesn’t say when delivery will start, but we expect the first car to arrive early next year.

