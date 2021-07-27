Travel around the world in one day: Explore the “Google Earth Grand Tour” | Exhibitions | Values





Posted by: Sebastien Raybaud

July 27, 2021 | Tue | 19:46

Hong Kong’s gallery exit features local artist Steven Wong Chun Hei and his solo exhibition “Google Earth Grand Tour”. Wong uses Google Earth to show viewers a virtual journey of his paintings. He chose different destinations from around the world and created breathtaking landscapes, from the natural environment to historic sites.

Artists use 360-degree panoramic images to present a number of angles and perspectives that are rarely seen in paintings. When you enter the gallery exit, you will see more than 100 postcard-sized paintings. These artworks capture scenes such as the Moulin Rouge in Paris that Wong encountered while wandering around Google Earth.

Steven Wong Chun Hey / Painting in Hong Kong Nature

Stephen Wong Chun-hei / Google Earth Grand Tour: 04:04 (Moulin Rouge)

Wong is deeply inspired by the famous British artist David Hockney. Throughout the artwork, viewers can see how Hong Kong artists are influenced by Hockney’s bright color palette and view the picturesque countryside as the main source of artistic inspiration. can do. Wong also enjoys exploring Hong Kong’s natural beauty in forests and mountains such as Shinmun Reservoir and Pat Shinren and capturing these scenes in a sketchbook. This is a very important theme that Wong wants to continue drawing.

The “Big Tree Trail” shows Redwood towering over California’s national parks. Wong combines sections of a panoramic image into a single frame to create a rare vertical forest landscape.

Stephen Wong Chun-hei / Google Earth Grand Tour: Big Trees Trail

“Mt. Fuji” is a large five-panel artwork that combines the experience of a local artist traveling to the famous Japanese mountains with new elements of Google Earth. Each panel represents a symbolic landscape at different times of the day, recreating the experience of climbing and descending mountains.

Stephen Wong Chun-hei / Google Earth Grand Tour: Mt. Fuji in Summer

Another important painting is called “Etretat”. This work represents the famous chalk cliffs on the northern coastline of France. These natural wonders were widely addressed by the famous French artists of the 19th century: Claude Monet, Henri Matisse and Gustave Courbet. Wong always wanted to follow in the footsteps of these masters on his own “pilgrimage.” He used Google Earth’s bird’s-eye view to place the three most breathtaking cliffs in Etretat in the same photo, creating a new perspective on the coastal terrain that no other artist could have drawn in the artwork. did.

Stephen Wong Chun-hei / Google Earth Grand Tour: Etretat

“Mt. Haruna” is based on the quest for scenery through the fusion of Wong’s fiction and reality. This work introduces a circuit famous for the Japanese street racing manga “Initial D”. The location of the manga is based on the actual five consecutive hairpin turns on Mt. Haruna in Gunma Prefecture. This unique artistic perspective makes viewers feel like they are racing on narrow, winding mountain roads at night.

Stephen Wong Chun-hei / Google Earth Grand Tour: Mt. Akira

If you are interested, you can go directly to the gallery exit or take a virtual tour of the gallery website. See details below.

Exhibit contents: “Google Earth Grand Tour”

Venue: Gallery exit. 3 / F, 25 Hing Wo Street, Tin Wan, Aberdeen, Hong Kong Dates: Currently-August 7, 2021 Time: Tuesday-Saturday 11 am-6pm (excluding holidays or by appointment) Virtual Tour : Https: // bit .ly / 3rC6d7A

Website: http: //www.galleryexit.com/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.thevalue.com/articles/stephen-wong-chun-hei-a-grand-tour-in-google-earth-exhibition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos