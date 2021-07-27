Elucidation of the mechanism by which technology stimulates Flanders





Say Flanders and think of research and technology. The northern region of Belgium is well known as a beacon of innovation. Its companies, research centers and knowledge institutions are the foundation of breakthrough solutions in niche areas such as digital, health and climate technology.

Through science and technology offices around the world, Flanders Investment and Trade helps Flanders build a bridge between know-how and innovative strengths around the world. You can also get rewards.

Go to any company or organization looking for an off-the-shelf R & D environment to further innovate. The northern region of Flanders, Belgium, is open to business and collaboration. To ensure information dissemination, Flanders Investment and Trade (FIT) has science and technology offices in 10 innovative hotspots around the world.

From there, FIT’s science and technology counselors connect Flanders technology-driven companies with overseas partners, guide technology-driven players to Flanders, where they benefit from the region’s supportive R & D ecosystem. the goal? Creating synergies with innovative technologies that can change the world.

Three Ways to Help Flanders Shape a Healthier World Through Technology

FIT’s technology counselors focus on three areas of technology: digital, health and climate technology. These niches have the potential to grow and prosper in Flanders, subject to favorable conditions such as supporting governments, private sector companies driving innovation and a close network of independent research centers.

1. Flanders Got IT: Front Running Digital Technology Ecosystem

Flanders is a pioneer in high-tech industries such as broadband, wireless and satellite communications. The region also excels in digital niches such as microtechnology and nanotechnology, robotics, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity and game development.

In particular, one such area, e-health, has been Flanders’ long-standing strength. Many businesses and research centers in the region collaborate on big data applications that enable personalized treatment, disease prevention, and recovery at home.

In addition, local e-health players are focusing on sector-specific networks and research initiatives. For example, consider the Blue Health Innovation Center. This Antwerp-based organization is backed by Microsoft to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship at the crossroads of technology and healthcare, helping e-health and other digital startups reach their full potential. We support.

2. Flanders puts “healing” in health technology

From surgical robots to 3D-printed implants and organs: Flanders’ MedTech ecosystem is revolutionary in every way. In an era of changing health care due to aging populations and public budget pressures, the focus is shifting from treatment to prevention and from a universal approach to a personalized approach.

In this respect, Flanders is world-famous for imec. The Strategic Research Center uses advanced chip scaling expertise and infrastructure to develop new technologies for many industries, including life sciences and health. Achievements include, but are not limited to, working with pioneering health tech applications such as:

• Disposable smart health patch for continuous remote patient monitoring

• Miniaturized lab quality testing (miDiagnostics) based on silicon chip technology with built-in connectivity

• AI-based software (eXtasy) that tracks the causes of hereditary diseases 20 times more accurately

• Subcutaneous sensor that enables continuous glucose monitoring in people with diabetes (indigo diabetes).

But that’s not all. Flanders digital players also contribute to data security expertise, another key factor in the future of healthcare technology. Meanwhile, research centers are increasingly seeking to collaborate with private sectors to develop, test, and sell new solutions. For example, Spearhead cluster flanders.healthTech builds a bridge between different players to facilitate collaboration on four key themes: personalized medicine, digital medicine, efficient medicine, and innovative care innovation. increase.

3. Flanders climate technology puts environmental pressure on checkmates

Environmental technology and sustainability solutions have become top priorities around the world.

With years of innovative expertise in this area, many Flanders companies and research centers are perfect partners to help drive sustainable businesses.

Despite its small geographical area, Flanders is a global front runner in the development of innovative clean technology applications across multiple disciplines, from energy to waste management. To highlight some evidence, the region was ranked number one in the world for recycling packaging waste and generated over 650 Clean Tech patents in 2010-20.

Over the years, Flanders has established itself as a growth promoter for clean technology, accumulating experience in sound-cycle and bio-based economies, smart energy and energy storage, and sustainable chemistry. The driving force behind this is the region’s strong collaboration ecosystem. Public and private players, innovative universities, sectoral organizations (such as Cleantech Flanders) and dedicated research centers (such as VITO) all come together to create solutions that contribute to a more sustainable and healthy world. ..

Are you ready to innovate with confidence?

Choosing Flanders means choosing innovation with confidence. You know in advance that you are in a network environment that breathes, embraces, and enhances innovation. Want to start a business in Flanders? Contact one of our offices around the world for advice and support.

Please check the contact page at www.investinflanders.com or contact us at [email protected]

Sarcura (Austria) and imec (Flanders) work together on gene therapy and cell therapy

In 2021, Austrian technology starter Sarcura announced a collaboration with imec aimed at advancing gene therapy and cell therapy. Transformed cell therapy uses the patient’s own live immune cells to attack malignant tissue and constitute a promising new cancer treatment. However, due to its diverse and individualized nature, cell therapy has long been a bottleneck in the biotechnology industry. That’s where Sarcura comes in. Sarcura is developing an instrumental platform for GMP manufacturing of autologous cell therapy.

The Austrian company is working with imec (Flanders) to work on an integrated silicon photonics cytometer for automated cell separation. According to Daniela Buchmayr, CEO and co-founder of Sarcura, the industrialization of this solution opens up new opportunities for industrial cell processing. For imec, this partnership fits well with the ambition of connecting to the cell and gene therapy ecosystem, enabling the development of compact, high-throughput modules that can inspect all cells and process billions of cells. ..

