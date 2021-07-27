Google Analytics: Primer for Bank Marketers





Scott Stelwagon

Banking websites have become more important than ever in the past year. Customers will rely on COVID-19 pandemic updates, online banking portals will be essential to check the status of stimulus checks, and consumers will have more online account opening and loan application solutions than ever before. I am using it.

As online engagement grows, many banks are paying more attention to the functionality and ease of use of their websites. Many community banks now understand that their websites are essentially digital branches, receiving more customer traffic every day than most physical locations. This will cause bank marketers to do additional work. Bank marketers need to provide meaningful insights on how to decipher user activity and deliver a great customer experience that can leverage websites to generate more conversions.

Fortunately, bank marketers can rest assured that they have free access to Google Analytics, a free tool for monitoring and assessing website traffic.

This guide will help you understand some of the basic reports in Google Analytics, what they mean, and how you can use them to gain valuable insights that can enhance your future marketing efforts. Designed to be useful.

What is Google Analytics and why should your bank use it?

Google Analytics is a tool for measuring website traffic and engagement. It is placed on your website via a script or piece of code installed on your website. Backend section of your website. Use this tool in combination with other Google tools such as Google Tag Manager and Google Ads to get even more meaningful insights and reports.

Reports run from real-time traffic and user behavior to the most viewed pages on your site and the geographic location of your users. Not all of these reports are suitable for community banks, but there is much to be learned by delving into some of these indicators.

Most community banks may have Google Analytics installed on their site at the suggestion of website developers or members of the marketing team. However, they may not be making the most of it in order to understand how their customers are using the site.

Introduction to analytics

If you don’t have Analytics installed on your site, don’t worry. It’s actually a relatively straightforward process, and Google makes it easy to find code snippets that need to be placed on your site along with installation instructions.

The first step is to log in to Analytics using your bank’s Google account. If you don’t already have one, we recommend that you have a single Google account that you can use to manage various products such as Google Ads, Tag Manager, Search Console, and Google My Business.

Once logged in, click on the gear icon in the left sidebar to find your account[管理]Go to the section. from here,[プロパティ]Below the line[追跡情報]Click to[追跡コード]Select an option. This page contains code snippets and instructions to help you install it on your website.

Which is the most useful report for your bank?

Analytics has more reports than you might ever need, but there are some that are of particular interest to bank marketers. Most of the following reports are designed to help you measure traffic patterns, user behavior, and goal completion (if you configure them in Google Tag Manager).

Acquisition> All Traffic> Channels

This report provides an overview of the various traffic sources and provides a good breakdown of average user engagement from each traffic source. If your goal is to grow your user base through SEO, you need to pay attention to organic traffic.

These are users who are accessing your website through the results pages of Google or other search engines. Direct traffic represents the user who entered the URL and bypassed the search results page to visit the site. Paid and display traffic represents everyone who visits your website from a running digital ad. Referral traffic refers to users who visit your website through another website, affiliates, local listing sites such as Yelp, or affiliated professionals or charities. However, visitors from social media platforms are included in the social category. Not an introduction. This helps you understand where your users are coming from, and helps you measure how traffic is affected by SEO efforts, digital advertising campaigns, and more.

Conversion> Goals> Overview

If you spend a lot of time setting up goal tracking in Google Tag Manager, this report can provide invaluable information. You need to set up tracking of your website’s key goals, inferring your intent to contact the bank, apply for a loan, or open an account. Once you’ve set your goals and connected your Analytics and Tag Manager accounts, you’ll see something like this: The conversion data displayed on this page.

You can also filter other reports, such as the channel reports above, to see which users are most likely to achieve conversions, which goals they are most likely to work on, and more. Many community banks do not collect this information, which can provide important insights. Your competitors may not be aware of it.

Audience> Region> Location

You may think that most of your website’s traffic comes from within your target market, but the only real way to know that is through location reports. This gives you a global view of your website’s usership and allows Analytics to filter for more detailed information. You can also measure interest and track the growth of the entire market.

For example, if you open a new branch, you can monitor traffic in this new region to see if it improves visitors and conversions in that region. It’s worth checking this report from time to time to make sure that your traffic metrics aren’t artificially inflated by junk traffic that goes far beyond your geographic area. In this case, you can create a filter in your report to show only the results from your target market so you don’t waste time analyzing meaningless information.

Audience> Mobile> Overview

You may be surprised to find out how many users are visiting your bank’s website on your mobile device compared to your tablet or desktop computer. Mobile reports provide a general overview of these numbers. Do these mobile users bounce from your website at a much higher rate than desktop visitors? Or are they converting at a lower rate? This may indicate that your site needs mobile optimization.

Behavior> Site Content> Landing Page

In most cases, users who visit your site will most likely see it in your bank’s brand name search results, so you’ll visit it from your home page. However, you can use landing page reports to see which internal pages users are most likely to visit from your Google search results page. This helps you understand which landing pages are organically ranked by Google, allowing you to track the most popular pages and measure your content success. You can also see how many conversions have been done on these landing pages. You can use this to determine if these pages are optimized for conversion.

Get certified to learn more

Curious marketers are encouraged to join the Google Analytics Academy to learn more about the tools and become a Certified Analytics expert. This course is free and gives you a basic overview of the tool, various reports, and how businesses of all types and sizes can use the tool to gain actionable insights into how their websites are used. I will explain. The course culminates in a test (also free) that reinforces the information learned during the course.

If you need more important insights, consider working with a digital marketing agency that provides detailed reports on all your digital marketing activities. Sifting this data to find insights can be time consuming, but a seasoned digital marketing analyst should be able to provide actionable information to help your community bank grow.

Scott Stellwagon is a digital analyst at BankBound, a marketing agency dedicated to growing local financial institutions.

