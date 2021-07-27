2021 Building Future (Construction) Global Market Report-Features Autodesk, Multiplex, Crack Construction and more-ResearchAndMarkets.com





Dublin-(BUSINESSWIRE)-“Building Future (Construction)-Emerging Technologies has Midas Touch for Stubbornly Analog Construction” report has been added to the offerings at ResearchAndMarkets.com.

New technologies such as AR, VR, AI and 3D printing are transforming the long-stubborn analog construction sector. The rise of technology is responding to faster construction, increased productivity, and increasing demand for better quality. Companies are leveraging technology to automate manual and tedious tasks and enhance worker safety.

Technological advances have enabled construction companies to remotely control end-to-end project delivery using 3D models, IoT, and drone technology. This report focuses on how the construction sector is leveraging emerging technologies to drive innovation and move towards major transformation.

Innovation: Showcase real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies by enterprises and start-ups in the construction sector. It highlights how technology-enabled innovation is transforming every segment of the sector’s value chain.

range

Theme Exposure Map: Shows the top themes that have influenced the sector over the last three years compared to other sectors. Patent Application Chart: Shows the top 10 themes in the sector with the highest number of patent applications in the last three years. Innovation Map: A major real-world innovation use case for emerging technologies implemented by companies and start-ups in this sector. Innovation Insights: Examples of innovation by each value chain segment of the sector to present key trends. Vendor Map: Represents a sample list of vendors for each use case highlighted in the report.

Reason to buy

Not surprisingly, technology has been the driving force behind business transformation for years, but the term “emerging technology” has suddenly become an important catalyst for driving the next wave of innovation between sectors. became. The sense of urgency varies from sector to sector with direct customer service sectors at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take inspiration from successful innovations in other sectors to draw similarities to existing products, services and processes, or transfer strategic approaches to innovative transformation. increase. Against this background, companies need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sectors and how different companies are implementing them to meet different challenges. .. Published as part of an ongoing series, the Construction Innovation Landscape Report covers some of the key trends, use cases, and real-world examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies across the construction sector’s value chain. doing.

Main topics to cover:

1. Sector Innovation Insights: Overview

2. What are the strategic challenges facing the major sectors?

3. Which technology supports the sector?

4. Theme Exposure Map: Sector Benchmark

5 Patent application: Benchmark of the theme

Innovation Map by 6 Sector Value Chain: Key Use Cases

6.1 Conceptual design

6.2 Feasibility studies, plans, and permits

6.3 Design and engineering

6.4 Procurement

6.5 Construction

6.6 Operation and maintenance

Vendor Map by 7 Sector Value Chain: Key Use Cases

8 methodology

Mentioned companies

Autodesk Archilyse MuDD Foster + Partners Pix Cityzenith Vrex Encoo Daewoo Multiplex Glodon Singapore Gamyte Alice Technologies Clack Construction InEight Delair Tremble ICON Apis Cor Fluxus

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmqxay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005543/en/2021-Report-on-the-Building-Future-Construction-Global-Market—Featuring-Autodesk-Multiplex-and-Clack-Construction-Among-Others—ResearchAndMarkets.com The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos