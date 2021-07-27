Intel revealed that the first chiplet CPU will appear in 2023





In yesterday’s Intel Accelerated Webcast, Intel revealed some interesting details about the 14th generation CPU, codenamed Meteor Lake. At the main event, Intel highlighted a change in the way manufacturing processes are named, making TSMC more consistent with Samsung and revealing that Amazon and Qualcomm will be the first foundry customers.

Meteor Lake has emerged as an example of a client CPU built using a newly named Intel 4 production process, formerly known simply as the 7nm process.

Not surprising about Meteor Lake, it’s the fact that it’s made up of three different tiles: the Compute Die, the SOC-LP die, and the GPU die. This is comparable to AMD’s sporting chiplet design on the Zen architecture and has a huge impact.

Basically, Intel will be able to use different manufacturing processes for each chip in the final package. This is a more efficient way of working and less susceptible to errors. The smaller individual chiplets mean that more wafers can be used. It’s all glued using Intel’s Foveros packaging technology, which handles how these dies are mounted.

Not happy with showing that Meteor Lake was the first tile-based CPU, Intel also decided to reveal the number of execution units (EU) that can be included in the GPU die. For comparison, current chips with Intel IrisXe graphics can be up to 96 EU, which could double the graphics silicon of the top-end Meteor Lake chip.

Meteor Lake will be released in 2023 and will replace Raptor Lake. Raptor Lake itself is scheduled for 2022 and will replace Alder Lake. I know Raptor Lake uses the same LGA1700 socket as Alder Lake, but I’m not sure if Meteor Lake will follow. There are rumors of using the new LGA1800 socket. If true, that means you. You will need at least a new motherboard.

Alder Lake will be released by the end of this year, and some rumors say it will be released as early as October. It uses an Intel 7 process, formerly known as the 10nm Enhanced SuperFin process. Alder Lake is Intel’s first hybrid design for desktops and is important because it has up to eight “big” traditional cores and up to eight “small” efficient cores.

Intel showed off the rendering of this CPU during the webcast. There, eight large Golden Cove cores (dark blue) were seen alongside a much smaller Gracemont core (finally light blue). Obviously, this is just a rendering, but it shows how much difference there is between core sizes if the chip area is about the right size.

