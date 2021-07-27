Master & Dynamic’s MW08 Sport earphones offer a better fit and wireless charging for $ 349





In March, Master & Dynamic debuted the best true wireless earphones ever with the MW08. Another version of the MW08 debuts today, as the company did with the MW07 model. The MW08 Sport offers all the features that make the MW08 so good, including 12 hours of battery life, excellent sound quality, and improved active noise canceling (ANC). This new sport option is made of a variety of materials, has more eartips in the box, and comes with a wireless charging case. However, the addition will add $ 50 to the price.

Instead of the ceramic and aluminum combo we saw on the MW08, the MW08 Sport combines metal accents with sapphire glass. Master & Dynamic claims that the new material is scratch- and shatter-resistant, and that these earphones are capable of “withstanding any training.” Like previous versions, the MW08 Sport is IPX5 rated, so it can withstand sweating sessions without any problems. There are also some changes to the charging case for the MW08 Sport. The company’s familiar shiny stainless steel is a fingerprint magnet, and it didn’t take long for it to start scratching. The material has been replaced with Kevlar fibers, so the case has a more tactile soft-touch coating with a black and gray pattern. And of course, it should be more durable.

More importantly, the included case now supports wireless charging. This may be the main cause of price increases. As you can imagine, Master & Dynamic has created its own pad to support this feature. This is an accessory that debuts with the MW08 Sport for $ 69 (69/59). According to the company, wireless charging of the case itself gives a 50% battery in 30 minutes, and a full charge takes just over an hour and a half. Compare with 30 minutes with a USB-C cable or 15 minutes with a full charge. The charging time of the earphones in the case is the same as MW08. 50% in 15 minutes, 1 hour to fully charge.

The last major change in the MW08 Sport is the choice of eartips. Like the MW08, Master & Dynamic offers 5 sets of silicon chips to help you find the right one. For sports models, the company also introduces two sizes of foam tips that provide a safer fit for your workout. Based on last week’s experience with the MW08 Sport, the foam tip is more comfortable than the silicone option.

Internally, the MW08 Sport hasn’t changed from the MW08. The earphones are equipped with an 11mm beryllium-coated driver for excellent sound. Dual mode ANC is back, offering the option to block as much of the world as possible (ANC Max) or the “less noisy” spot setting (All Day ANC). The company’s two ambient sound modes are back again. One is for conversation only and the other is suitable for more general use. The only annoyance here is that you have to select ANC and ambient sound modes within the Mater & Dynamic app. The onboard control does not circulate between the two, but turning on either noise cancellation or ambient mode from the earphones activates the last selection.

Battery life does not change either. That’s a good thing. The MW08 Sport offers 12 hours of battery life in the bud itself and an additional 30 hours of battery life in the charging case.

With new materials, additional eartips and wireless charging, the MW08 Sport can cost up to $ 349. This is $ 50 more than the MW08. In addition to black and white colors similar to the MW08, navy and green options are available for the MW08 Sport. Both the new earphones and the wireless charging pad (MC100) are available today from the company’s website.

