H1 / 2021 investment will increase by 260% compared to H1 / 2020





Tel Aviv, Israel, July 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Start-Up Nation Central-Independent non-profit organization connecting global companies, investors and governments to Israel’s innovation ecosystem-Today, Israel’s FinTech sector Revealed what they have experienced In the first half of 2021, they set a record for investing in venture capital.

According to data collected from the Start-Up Nation Central Finder, Israeli companies raised $ 2.3 billion in the first half of the year, a staggering 260% increase over the first half of 2020 funding, for the full year of 2020. That’s 28% above the $ 1.8 billion.

Investing in Israeli FinTech Companies 2018-2021, Source: Start-Up Nation Central Finder (PRNewsfoto / Start-Up Nation Central (SNC))

Based on the insights of the Start-Up Nation Finder, FinTech investment reached $ 12.2 billion, accounting for 19% of total funding for Israeli innovation technology companies in the first half of the year.

For international comparisons, PitchBook * data show a 28% increase in Israeli FinTech funding over 2020 total, a 20% increase in US corporate funding, and negative growth as indicated by the Asian ecosystem. It exceeded (-30), but it was insufficient. Remarkable 63% growth in Europe over the same period.

Investor interest in Israeli FinTech was also reflected in the number of sector funding rounds. There were a total of 68 rounds in the middle of the year, and 2021 is already approaching a total of 74 rounds in 2020. By round type, the number of seed rounds has increased (18 rounds in 2020 as a whole, compared to 26 rounds in the first half of 2021). ) And the number of C + rounds (15 in the first half of 2021 compared to 13 in 2020 as a whole). This shows that while FinTech is a mature sector, new startups continue to emerge. For the Mega Round (investment of over $ 100 million), seven companies had already raised nine-digit amounts in 2021, compared to just five in 2020 as a whole.

The first half of 2021 showed a very strong withdrawal momentum in Israel’s FinTech sector compared to eight acquisitions and one IPO across 2020, with seven acquisitions, one IPO and one IPO. There was a completed SPAC. US Federal Reserve monetary policy that promoted cash inflows into financial markets and led to a surge in public capital market activity.

Payment solutions are the hottest tickets in the FinTech sector

Over the last two years, 70% of Israel’s FinTech funding has been invested in three major sub-sectors: payment, fraud prevention and Insurtech. This trend continued in 2021, with payments remaining at the top of FinTech funding in the first half of the year, accounting for 35% of the total. Demand for online payments has skyrocketed within the limits of COVID-19. Companies such as the multi-currency mobile wallet Rapyd ($ 300 million series D), e-commerce fraud prevention company Forter ($ 300 million series F), and supplier payment platform Melio ($ 110 million series D) benefit from changing habits. I am in a good position to get. Growth is expected in the future. In the first half of 2021, investment in enterprise solutions also increased. This new demand was greatly stimulated by the rush of corporate innovation triggered by the pandemic, creating an opportunity to modernize the legacy process.

Nicole Krieger, Central FinTech Analyst in Emerging Markets: “2021 has so far encouraged Israel’s FinTech sector, with a record number of large late funding rounds, notable exits and emerging early stage companies. Aside from COVID-19 drivers, Israeli FinTech companies are growing rapidly and globally, building commercial partnerships and providing key technology to payments and companies. Technology innovations enable legacy financial service processes The sector is now ready for a new era, the digital era has arrived and is on the lookout. The evolution of digital currency is entering the new digital era and the adoption of digital currency. It seems that the stage of FinTech’s evolution after that may be set. “

Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582147/Start_Up_Nation_Central_Infographic.jpg

Source Startup Nation Central (SNC)

Source Startup Nation Central (SNC)

