Threads added to Discord-The Verge





Discord is launching a threading feature today, enabling servers to improve conversational interactions on the service. Threads are clearly different from the reply feature that Discord introduced last year, allowing users to create new threaded conversations using the new # option across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web. increase.

Threads work very much like many other chat clients, allowing Discord users to branch their conversations away from the main channel feed. A separate feed is generated for threaded conversations, giving the Discord server administrator control over which members of the server can join the thread. Moderators can also remove users from threads in case of problems.

New Discord threading feature.Image: Discord

Discord introduces both public and private threads. Public threads in a channel allow all members who have permission to send messages to start and reply to threads, while private threads allow specific members to create and chat privately. You can invite @people to a private thread or add them manually.

Discord will automatically archive threads within 24 hours in an attempt to reduce channel clutter. You can read threads on the Archive tab, but you cannot reply to archived threads. By default, the server administrator can configure this for archiving for up to 3 days, but if the server is boosted to level 2 with Nitro Boost, private threads and a week of archiving options will be available.

Mods will be able to remove members from the Discord thread.Image: Discord

The thread opens in Discord’s split view panel and you have the option to click the thread in the channel list to see it full screen. On a busy server, this means that if a user creates multiple threads, the channel list can grow in size. However, the overall goal is to avoid the headaches of multiple different conversations that occur simultaneously on a single channel, and threads certainly help for more active Discord servers.

