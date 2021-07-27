The redesign of the Google TV mobile app adds new services and recommendations – TechCrunch





After the debut of Google TV, the new user interface for Chromecast devices last fall, Google today redesigned the Google TV companion app for Android. The updated version of the mobile app for Google TV includes an updated user interface, an extended set of recommendations, and more TVs and movies.

The previous app was known as “Google Play Movies & TV” (whew!), But with the change that was rolled out to Chromecast in September, the brand name was simply changed to “Google TV”. Here, users can view over 700,000 movie and TV episodes, discover new ones, and rent or buy movies and shows, including new releases, from across top streaming apps.

Google is currently updating the look and feel of the app with new 16: 9 widescreen movies and show posters. This gives the app a more “cinematic” look.

In addition, a Rotten Tomatoes score will be added just below each poster, allowing users to decide what they want to see next. You can also visit the movie or TV show detail page and mark it as “watched” to improve the app’s recommendations. This allows Google TV to make further recommendations based on your viewing history, and if you’re not a regular app user, you can start adjusting your suggestions to suit your interests. However, this feature doesn’t help keep up with the progress of the show, as the Reelgood or TV Time app can’t mark individual episodes as watched, only the entire series.

The recommendations are another feature that has been improved in the latest release and are more consistent with what you see in your TV experience. In addition to increasing the number of personalized suggestion lines to browse, the app’s recommender system is based on what you’ve watched in the past, interests from your Google account, trends in your area, and popular content. Become. Trend recommendations come from those that are popular and trending across Google products, those mentioned throughout the web, and those carefully selected by human editors. For example, you can see recommendations for suggesting “summer blockbusters” and other timely suggestions.

Users will also be able to see new movies and recommendations for new content releases from the services they subscribe to.

The app includes new providers such as Discovery +, Viki, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids and Boomerang, as well as YouTube TV, Philo and fubo TV, of course. These providers were previously unavailable for search and detection within the mobile app after the platform was updated in the fall.

Google said at its May I / O developer conference that Android TV OS reached 80 million units on a monthly active device installation basis, but was streamed through Roku and Fire TV rivals Google TV. The number of consumers has not been analyzed. For Chromecast with Android TV OS inside. Instead, Google combined that number with a number of Android TV OS-powered devices on the market, including those offered by other streaming device brand partners and TV service providers. That is, that number also includes the operator base and set-top boxes. Another kind of market.

According to the company, the new features are currently available in the Google TV Android app in the United States, but couldn’t provide a timeline for other platforms or international extensions.

