Anduril wins $ 99 million contract with DIU for counter drone technology

The Pentagon has signed a $ 99 million contract with technology startup Andurila to offer new automated unmanned aerial vehicle (C-UAS) capabilities.

A Production Other Transaction (P-OT) contract has been signed between the company and the Defense Innovation Unit, a Pentagon outpost in Silicon Valley. It works with start-ups using non-traditional contracts. The agreement serves as a service for purchasing Anduril’s technology and services to detect and thwart enemy drones using artificial intelligence. The contract is valid for five years and gives Anduril the flexibility to update its services and technologies as threats change and software improves.

This milestone of Anduril and DIU is a capability-focused merit-based test event and competition that rewards the best systems for DOD to bring national engineering resources to key national security issues. Shows that it can withstand. In the statement.

The technology itself is based on an AI-enabled system that captures data from an array of sensors to detect incoming drones. Small unmanned aerial vehicles (UASs) have proven difficult to detect with older detection systems due to their agility and small size. They have also proven to be awkward for both military and civilian operations, as non-state groups have tied explosives to commercial drones and commercial flights are grounded by drones near the airport.

The deal represents a major milestone for both Anduril and others in the emerging markets of defense technology startups. The company’s chief revenue officer, Matt Stickman, said this was the “valley of death,” a small research grant that could be quickly obtained from the Pentagon and hundreds of large, which could take years. He said it is an example of a company that closes the gap with a $ 10,000 contract. I will pay.

“This is a meaningful deal for the tech startup community,” he said in an interview with FedScoop, adding that “I’m actually particularly excited and motivated by this change in attitude, not this contact.” ..

Attitudes towards contracts within the Pentagon are criticized for being risk-averse and overly normative. Steckman also said that the DIU approach could be a model that the rest of the Pentagon would follow by creating a contracting instrument that would allow for constant iterations.

DIU contracts with a technology company by posting a problem statement rather than a typical long requirements document. This approach was one of many things Steckman said was important in providing a flexible vehicle that could support rapid changes to the system as needed.

