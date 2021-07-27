Discord will eventually improve the conversation by adding threads





Discord conversations can often go into hundreds of messages, and the company has set up threads to simplify that chatter.

And that sounds simple, but it took the company more than a year to work hard on this subject, consulting with the most active of the 150 million active users a month, and creating a solution. rice field. This was in an interview with GamesBeat, according to Discord’s product marketing director, Cherry Park.

According to Cherry Park, the work was definitely going on. We were always building high quality features for our users. And threads are what our support center requests almost every month. And that’s a love effort on our part, but we want to make sure it’s easy and appropriate for the user, and it helps.

She said it wasn’t always easy to keep up with the latest conversations on the channel. And it’s easy to turn a conversation into a rabbit hole full of discussions, tangents, and off-topic chats. These side chats weren’t searchable, so it wasn’t easy to decide which epic conversation to join.

However, new threads are searchable and you can change their subject if necessary. And because Discord is pandemic and popular, it extends far beyond the game, so there’s much more conversation to do than before. Threads are useful in this regard because they guide conversations to where they belong. And the channels remain more organized.

According to Cherry Park, all of our mission is to create space and allow people to find their belongings.

Image credit: Discord

Discord always wants people to come and hang out. But we also want to help the community stay involved while avoiding the need to shut down conversations to maintain the organization. Last fall, the company introduced replies. This allows anyone to specify the message they want to reply to on a busy channel. Thus, I hope someone doesn’t have to say another person’s name two days later and remembers what that person was talking about.

This was a good step, but there was a problem. Catch up back and forth can be overwhelming, especially with hundreds of messages, Discords Shawn Park said.

Discord conversations can be chaotic, Sean Park said. In a community, you can imagine hundreds of people talking at once. Therefore, you need to be able to easily track conversations. I also want to avoid being too cluttered. So when the conversation is over, you need to get out of the way of everyone.

Why thread

Threads is a Discords interpretation of the popular chat feature, an easy way to branch a conversation from the channel’s main feed without removing the conversation from the channel itself. When someone posts a thread, all responses after the first post are displayed in a separate feed, allowing everyone in the thread to discuss the topic in more detail without interrupting the main conversation.

After being inactive for a period of time (24 hours by default), Discord automatically archives threads to eliminate confusion for everyone accessing the channel. Active threads live as long as people contribute.

This all happens during the normal conversation flow of the channel. According to Discord, whether it’s a server with only close friends or hundreds of people trying to talk at once, it’s a way to follow unexpectedly popular topics without dominating the flow of conversation.

For example, if someone on the #football channel starts talking about rugby, a community member thinking about rugby can quickly bring the conversation to a thread in the same channel and get the idea of ​​rugby from the heart without talking to others. You can get rid of it. When the rugby chat ends, the thread will automatically archive. This is all done uninterrupted, either in rugby talk, or in a lively debate about which channel rugby talk belongs to.

When using threads, it is very important that they are discoverable and traceable. This will ensure that you don’t miss any topics that may arise in the future. Many of our servers in the past have been games. However, as it grew, so many users used it for non-gaming purposes. This means that more topics are occurring. You may have a game server where people are talking about crypto and finance, or the latest news. Threads allow you to start a new topic within the channel itself, give it a name, and allow others to join.

Start thread

Image Credit: GamesBeat

Any message posted to the Discord server can be the beginning of a big conversation, and the message can spawn threads. To start a thread from an existing message, the user simply hoveres over the thread and selects the new # button.Also in the chat bar[+]Press the button[スレッドの作成]You can also create a thread from scratch by selecting an option.

When you open a thread from within a channel’s chat log, it pops up in the split view panel on the right instead of leaving the current channel. However, the active thread also appears in the channel list, where you can click to get the full screen version. The difference between focusing on a thread as a sidebar for an ongoing conversation and joining the thread with great care.

For Level 2 and above servers, you can create private threads. Private threads do not appear in the server’s channel list or thread directory. Only visible if added manually or if the thread itself is @ mentioned.

Private threads are a great way to organize side chats on large community servers.

In addition, Tier 2 Boosted servers can increase the amount of time a thread is active until it is auto-archived up to a week instead of 24 hours. But, of course, archived thread chats aren’t deleted.This is a thread[アーカイブされた]It means that it will be placed on the tab. You can always reopen it, read it through, write a new message, and restart the same thread.

According to Sean Park, it’s worth it that the large community is talking at full speed. You can pick up the conversation on a smaller channel.

At this time, threads apply to text conversations, not video or audio conversations.

Discord thread moderation

Image credit: Discord

Since threads are a new surface to consider when moderating a server, Discord wanted to give the community the opportunity to choose where and how threads can be used. Not all communities want all members to be able to create threads. Those who are out of control can be removed from the thread. Therefore, the thread has new permissions that members can fine-tune.

Threads will be rolled out today for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and web apps. Servers with the Community feature set enabled will be able to opt in to threads early.

Threading will be automatically enabled from August 17th on all servers, including those that do not have community enabled. Discord quickly determines if years of effort have paid off.

According to Sean Park, it was a very large-scale deployment, including testers, QA, and multiple interviews. But after all, when we deploy, it’s always magical to see how users take it to the next level.

