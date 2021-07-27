Significantly improved performance of Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC





Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting the biggest update ever on a PC today, thanks to a new patch that significantly improves performance. The game has been known for its demanding demands since its launch last year, but the team behind the simulator is focused on improving CPU and memory usage. PC players can now download the latest updates. This should improve the frame rate on a variety of hardware.

I’ve been testing updates on my PC with an Intel Core i9-11900K and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for the past few weeks, and the improvements are amazing even on top hardware. I’m using Microsoft Flight Simulator as a benchmark during a GPU review, and in the same section flying in Seattle, the frame rate averaged from 45fps to 68fps. This is a leap of over 50% with the Ultra setting enabled at 1440p.

Even when flying in areas like New York City, there are some impressive improvements. My machine can reach an average of 80fps in the usually very demanding parts of Microsoft Flight Simulator. The improvement was so amazing that I had to check the settings twice and three times to make sure everything was actually running in Ultra.

Flying over New York City now feels much better.

Overall, the game now feels much smoother with fewer random fps drops than before. As a result, it should be easier to play on a wider range of hardware. Asobo, the developer of Microsoft Flight Simulator, demonstrated a game running on older systems with Intel Core i7-9700K and RTX 2060 Super earlier this month. When patched, Microsoft Flight Simulator jumped from about 30fps to nearly stable 60fps on this PC, significantly reducing CPU and memory usage.

Earlier this month, Asobo CEO Sebastian Wloch rewrote many parts of the engine to get the most performance out of the sim. The team was primarily working on CPU optimization and it worked obviously well.

All this was achieved without migrating to DirectX 12. The DirectX 12 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released today on the Xbox Series X / S, but the PC version will remain DirectX 11. This is expected to improve further in the future.

With the move to DirectX 12 in the future, Asobo will also be able to introduce ray tracing into its games. The effect should include better water, improved shadows, and the usual reflections found in ray tracing games. Asobo has not yet confirmed when Microsoft Flight Simulator will move to DirectX 12 on PCs.

Wloch confirmed earlier this month that all performance improvements are solely due to simulator improvements. The PC hasn’t moved to DirectX 12 yet and the team is still working on it. It may or may not bring further improvements.

