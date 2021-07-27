Using Google Apps Script for phishing





An attacker must first go through an anti-phishing solution on the company’s email server in order to steal the company’s email credentials from the company’s employees. As a rule, they use legitimate web services to circumvent notifications, which means more and more Google Apps Script, a JavaScript-based scripting platform.

What is Apps Script? How would an attacker use it?

Apps Script is a JavaScript-based platform for automating tasks within Google Docs, such as creating add-ons for Google Docs, as well as third-party applications. Basically, this is a service for scripting and running on Google’s infrastructure.

In email phishing, attackers use services for redirects. Instead of inserting the URL of a malicious website directly into the message, cybercriminals can set up a link to the script. By doing so, you can bypass mail server-level anti-phishing solutions. Hyperlinks to reputable legitimate Google sites pass most filters. As a side benefit to cybercriminals, undetected phishing sites can stay up and running longer. This scheme allows an attacker to modify the script as needed (if the security solution is successful), experiment with content delivery (for example, send the victim to different versions of the site depending on the region). You also have the flexibility to do it.

Examples of scams using Google Apps Script

All the attacker has to do is get the user to click the link. The most common excuse these days has been “full mailbox”. In theory, that seems plausible.

In reality, attackers are usually careless and leave obvious signs of fraud to users who are not accustomed to the actual notification.

How to avoid feeding

Experience has shown that phishing emails do not necessarily have to contain phishing links. Therefore, trusted enterprise protection must include anti-phishing capabilities both at the mail server level and at the user’s computer.

In addition, responsible protection should include ongoing employee awareness training for current cyber threats and phishing scams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usa.kaspersky.com/blog/google-script-phishing/25070/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos