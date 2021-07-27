Blackstone Hires Stevi Petrelli as Head of Blackstone Innovations Investments | Work





Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announces that Stevi Petrelli has joined Blackstone Innovations Investments (BXI Investments) and is responsible for overseeing internal investments in early-stage PropTech, Enterprise Tech, Cybersecurity and FinTech companies. Did. She participated as Managing Director and in this newly created role worked in the Blackstones Technology & Innovations, Growth, Real Estate, Private Wealth Solutions and Finance businesses to drive these investments and accelerate innovation across the company. increase.

BXI Investments invests in many of Blackstone’s businesses, portfolio companies, and early-stage companies that are in a position to benefit from deeper relationships with their extensive global network. Investment to date includes iCapital, Canoe, Coupa and Cylance out of the 28 investments made so far.

John Stecher, Chief Technology Officer, commented: We are pleased to welcome Stevi to the Blackstone team. She has the deep experience of making strategic investments within large organizations and unleashing the value created by large players like Blackstone, which is affiliated with the early ecosystem. We look forward to working with Stevi to continue expanding our portfolio in the business of providing world-class technology solutions.

Eric Liaw, Treasury and Head of Corporate Development, said: We are pleased to have Stevi join the BXI Investments team. We look forward to further developing past successes in this area while expanding our efforts under her leadership. Stevis’ expertise and relationships allow us to partner with many fast-growing companies in strategically important areas.

Stevi Petrelli said: We are excited to join John, Eric, and the wider Blackstone team. The company is uniquely in a position to partner with entrepreneurs throughout the life cycle of its business, starting in the early stages of growth. Young companies can benefit greatly from accessing the size and breadth of the Blackstones platform. I am very excited to be able to help drive that strong collaboration.

Petreli joined Blackstone from Goldman Sachs and was part of a company-wide strategic team to help oversee the company’s key strategic investment portfolio and in-house innovation incubation efforts. Petreli also worked on core strategic initiatives in many of Goldman’s businesses and helped lead the company’s financial technology partnership efforts. Early in her career, she was Vice President of Point72 Ventures and a member of Goldman Sachs’ Principal Strategic Investments team. In both roles, Petrelli focused on procuring and executing early-stage investment opportunities in the field of financial technology. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University.

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We aim to create positive economic impact and long-term value for investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary talent and flexible capital to help businesses solve their problems. Our $ 648 billion assets under management include private equity, real estate, debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and investment vehicles focused on secondary funds. Included on a global basis. For more information, please visit www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @ Blackstone.

