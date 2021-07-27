For Xbox Series S: Why Microsoft’s entry-level console is worth your money





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

We’ve been in the “next generation” game cycle for almost nine months, but finding a PS5 or anXbox Series X is hampered by constant high demand and a continuous chip shortage. Is almost impossible. But there is a problem here. Microsoft’s entry-level $ 299 console, the Xbox Series S, isn’t impossible to find these days.

For clarity, I’ll talk from experience: I pulled the Series S trigger late last year when I was lucky with Amazon’s availability window. Since then I have been very happy. This is my tl; dr suggestion as to why Xbox gamers want to see Series S again rather than waiting for Series X (or PS5) months ahead.

It’s the perfect game pass machine

“I love the Series S. It’s a small Game Pass machine,” said colleague Ashley Esqueda while discussing the benefits of the Series S on the in-house game Slack channel. Of course she is right. As a subscriber to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (basically Microsoft’s “Netflix for games” subscription program), you now have access to dozens of new classic games from EA, Microsoft, and other publishers. You can now try Flight Simulator for an hour or 1000 hours. The title joins old favorites such as Grand Theft Auto V, Psychonauts and Titanfall 2, as well as new games such as Jedi Fallen Order, Control and Outriders. And since there’s no ardent desire to own an “event” title like Madden or Call of Duty on the date and time of release, I’ve literally not bought a new game since.

The specs are good enough

Series S performance is almost perfect from day one, and the system’s quick resume feature (up to three titles allows you to return directly to gameplay with near zero delay) is perfect for my schedule. Grab gameplay with a 20-minute or 30-minute snatch. Also, even if a game like Doom Eternal is playing “only” at 1440p instead of true 4K resolution, it looks gorgeous on a 65-inch screen. And, at least so far, the Series S was whispering quiet-I haven’t yet heard the fans spin to a level where they can actually be heard.

My biggest strength is that the Series S “only” has 512GB of storage. So I broke down and bought a Seagate expansion card. Yes, paying more than $ 200 for a glorious SD card was a pain, but if you decide to upgrade in the future, you can always connect that extra terabyte to the Series X.

You can actually buy it

The Xbox Series S is a solid 4K video streamer, but the $ 29 Roku Box or Fire Stick handles it. And the fact that it’s slightly larger than a few hardcover books is highly valued, for example, compared to the PS5’s Buick-sized footprint. But here Series S closes the deal. You can actually buy it. The PS5 and Series X are still in short supply, but the Series S is in stock and can be used for more than 5 minutes at a time. At the time of this writing, it’s available on Best Buy for a list price of $ 300. You don’t have to pay extra for expensive bundles. Even if it disappears again, I think it will soon appear at the same price at other retail stores. That’s at least $ 200 less than the Series X if you play all the same games, and $ 200 less than the PS5 if you play most of the same game (for now).

Last Note: If you don’t have a Game Pass, another option is to bundle your Series S directly into your new subscription through Microsoft’s All Access program. During the 24 months, you will pay $ 25 per month to get your Game Pass subscription and hardware at zero percent interest. Two years later, I owned the Xbox completely and saved $ 60 in what else I would pay for both. (Series X is also available for $ 35 per month, but the net savings are only $ 20.)

Now Playing: Watch This: Xbox Series X and Series S offer fine-tuned streamlined features …

5:19

