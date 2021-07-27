Bangalore ranked 8th on the global list of major innovation hubs outside Silicon Valley





Bangalore, the center of India’s high-tech industry, is ranked 8th among the top 10 cities in a KPMG survey. India is also ranked third in the ranking of the most promising countries and jurisdictions for developing emerging innovations, according to a KPMG survey. An important hub for technological progress outside San Francisco’s Silicon Valley within the next four years.

Monday’s annual report entitled “Technology Innovation Hub” by KPMG, a multinational professional services network in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, shows that nearly two of the chiefs of global technology companies believe that hubs remain important in accelerating technology innovation. He states that he believes that this is not the case. NS. This is the result of technology-backed solutions gaining momentum in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by Satya Easwaran of KPMG, India, media and telecom partner and headtech said: A well-organized technology hub to drive overall economic growth. Despite the pandemic, India’s Silicon Valley — Bangalore is ranked 8th on the list of top 10 world-class technology hubs. “

Alex Holt, Head of Global Technology, Media and Telecom at KPMG, said technology skills and intellectual property are an important foundation of the technology-based industry. He further states: “Employers know this and are working towards flexible workforce arrangements, including a permanent hybrid workforce model. As the workforce is geographically dispersed, technically skilled workers A new hotbed will emerge. “

Many experts have also said that the second Covid-19 Wave’s reliance on AI technology-based alternatives for business continuity has sparked widespread interest in technology, which is now some Indians. I believe it has become part of the normal lifestyle of India.

KPMG approaches about 800 industry leaders on reports, 39% encouraging “hub” cities such as London, Singapore and Tel Aviv to recruit and collaborate in communities with strong digital infrastructure He revealed that he believes he will continue to play an important role in doing so. Less than 22% say they no longer need a hub. The report also emphasizes that Covid-19 has streamlined new ways to do things, but “technology hubs” around the world stay here, even if they’re not in Silicon Valley. Approximately 80% of leaders said they wouldn’t reduce their physical footprint, but only 26% claimed that most would hire remote employees.

The survey included participants from 12 countries, nearly two-thirds (66%) of whom were executives. The data related to this report was obtained between March and May 2021.

