Apex Legends Season 10 Release Date | Early Patch Notes and Seer Details





The release date for Apex Legends Season 10 is approaching, and early patch notes show what to expect from this new series of respawn battle royale games.

Going under the title “Emergence”, Apex Legends Season 10 sounds like a pretty exciting time for fans. This season we’re introducing a new legend called Seer, a new weapon called the Rampage LMG, and much more.

You will also see the introduction of ranked arenas based on the introduction of the game-changing arena map in Apex Legends Season 9. With these new experiences, the game has begun to move beyond the battle royale genre. It’s interesting to see what happens next. Before the introduction of ranked arenas (designed for highly competitive players).

As the release date approaches and patch notes begin to appear, be sure to understand all the important information about Apex Legends Season 10.

When is the release date of Apex Legends Season 10?

The release date for Apex Legends Season 10 has been confirmed to be Tuesday, August 3, 2021. So there isn’t a long time to wait for our people who are eagerly looking forward to this new season’s content.

Yes, August 3rd is the day when a fresh new season of content will drop into Apex Legends. It is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And keep in mind that Apex Legends Mobile is in progress and a closed beta of its phone-enabled version is already in progress.

What time will Apex Legends Season 10 be released?

Respawn hasn’t yet confirmed when Apex Legends Season 10 will be officially released, but can make good guesses based on previous forms. With the release date of Apex Legends Season 9, dating back to May, a batch of content appeared in our lives around 6 pm UK time.

Based on this, Water predicts that Apex Legends Season 10 will begin on August 3, 2021 at 6 pm UK time. This is a guess at this time, but please be sure to let us know if / when the official time has been confirmed.

The World Edge Map will be overhauled in Apex Legends Season 10.Respawn

What’s in the Apex Legends Season 10 patch notes?

In the Apex Legends Season 10 press material, Respawn provided a handy little paragraph describing each of the major new additions added to the game as part of the Emergence event. In Respawn’s words, this is what you should expect.

New Legend Seer: Seer is a mysterious exile that offers a new way to see your enemies. The ability of the seer is remarkable because he uses sensors and drones to hunt with surgical precision.

New Weapon Rampage LMG: Ring the party with Ramparts’ latest invention, the Rampage LMG. It’s packed with powerful punches and can be revived for faster firing with a charge from Thermite Grenades.

World Edge Map Updates: Hammond continues to disassemble the World Edge, replaying and overhauling the map for emergencies, including changes to some of the map’s most popular POIs. For more information on overhauling this map, please visit the official Respawns blog.

Ranked Arenas: Apex Legends will continue to invest in arenas with the introduction of ranked arenas. This allows players to prove themselves to be an apex predator for the first time in either the arena or battle royale mode, or to conquer both to show that they are the ultimate champion. .. Respawn also has a complete blog post about ranked arenas.

New Arena to Conquer: Arena map rotations will be further updated with three new POIs that rotate throughout the season, including Hillside, Domes, and Oasis.

What do we know about Apex Legends Season 10’s new legend, Seer?

The new Legend for Season 10 is a chap called Seer, voiced by Nigerian voice actor Ik Amad. You can witness the character literally born in the trailer of the lore below. It follows him from early childhood to adulthood.

At a recent EA Play Live event, EA said it’s more stealth than the game’s existing Scout character (called Bloodhound), but Seer is all about tracking enemies. Playing as a Seer allows you to accumulate accurate and protracted information about the position of your rival players.

During EA Play Live, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier also described Seers’ abilities and the passive, tactical, and ultimate moves:

Passive: Aim down and Seer can sense the heartbeats of other players. Tactics: After picking up the scent of heartbeats, Seer can send a drone to hunt down the enemy in question. Ultimate: If circumstances permit, Seer can send out a huge number of drones to create a moving dome.

Those abilities sound pretty cool. And what if you combine those movements with the eye-catching visual style of Seers who don’t want it? This new legend is beginning to sound like an intriguing suggestion.

Is there a gameplay trailer for Apex Legends Season 10?

One of the best ways to bother Apex Legends Season 10 is to check out the official Respawns gameplay trailer included below. Get ready for the start date of the emergent event on August 3rd.

