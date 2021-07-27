Innovation, Spectral Strategy Between House Markup Priorities-Breaking Defense Breaking Defense





Washington: The Senate Military Commission for Cyber, Innovative Technology, and Information Systems today announced the proposed National Defense Authorization Act markup for fiscal year 2022.

The markup, a legislative process to amend the Pentagon’s proposed budget, announced in May, includes the following highlights:

We need to establish pilot programs to accelerate the transition of science and technology initiatives from research to implementation and identify barriers to faster adoption and scaling of innovative technologies. We need to add 31 mission areas called “Spectrum Operations” and appoint senior department personnel to lead the implementation of the electromagnetic spectrum strategy announced in October. Extend technical system viability testing against non-dynamic attacks, including developing new tools to perform such testing throughout the system development life cycle. It is necessary to evaluate the effectiveness of department information operation. The ability of the Defense Innovation Unit to fulfill its mission needs to be considered and reported. Strengthen access to external expertise through technical talent development within the Department of Defense and several initiatives. It then requires you to identify and inventory all legacy IT systems that will be phased out.

The markup includes subcommittee chairman Jim Langebin, including the need for faster technology adoption, the effective implementation of the 2020 electromagnetic spectrum advantage strategy, and initiatives to train engineers in the military. , Reflects some priorities from D-RI.

Lagevin and ranking member Jim Banks (Republican) did not respond to requests for comment.

Markup is a crucial moment for the United States to intensify competition while trying to avoid conflict with China, which Chinese officials call the “threat of pace” in the United States.

Some analysts still rate the United States as having a slight advantage in defense technology as a whole. However, China’s large-scale military modernization efforts over the next few years and aggressive investment in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing are against the fragile military and high-tech benefits of the United States. It is considered to pose a serious challenge for the year.

The United States has lost wargame scenarios against China and Russia for years. The Pentagon may also prove to be the worst enemy, as important initiatives have failed due to lack of leadership and bureaucratic swamps, not to mention services competing for missions and budgets. ..

The 2010 budget proposed by President Biden has been criticized by some observers because funding has not kept pace with the acceleration of inflation and is inconsistent with China’s military investment. However, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told Congress that the proposed budget meets the needs of the Pentagon.

A complete draft of the subcommittee markup is available online. The subcommittee markup will be livestreamed tomorrow at 10 am.

