Discord finally adds thread messaging





When Discord announced the Stage Discovery feature in May, it said it was also working on adding threaded conversations. A few months later, the feature became available on desktop, web and mobile app platforms.

Discord thread GIF

You can convert a message into a thread by tapping the # button that appears when you hover your mouse over what someone said. Alternatively, tap the + icon on the chat bar, then[スレッドの作成]You can also choose an option to start from scratch. In any case, you can see all the threads currently participating in the sidebar. When you open a thread from the chat channel log, it appears in a separate side panel on the right side of the interface so you can follow both conversations at the same time. By default, threads are automatically archived after 24 hours. According to Discord, the idea behind the time limit is to keep the channel clean.

If a user on a server with a Nitro subscription boosts to level 2, you also have the option to join a private thread. These do not appear in the server’s channel list. The only way to get involved is if someone invites you to a conversation. Boosted channels can also allow threads to be archived up to a week after they start, rather than 24 hours after the fact. With the introduction of threads, Discord is also adding new permissions. Channel owners can determine who can join both public and private threads and manage them as needed.

Discord is rolling out threads today. Community servers can enable this feature early. However, on August 17, the company plans to enable threads on all servers.

