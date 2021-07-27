Kyocera celebrates 50th anniversary of US manufacturing





Corporate ceramics are essential for high-tech innovation in telecommunications, computing, medical, automotive, space exploration, and many other industries.

San Diego, July 27, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-San Diego has been manufactured in the United States for 50 years by Kyocera International, Inc. Has been praised.

The US company, founded in Silicon Valley in July 1969, was Kyocera Corporation’s first subsidiary outside Japan. In 1971, Kyocera International acquired the San Diego facility and began manufacturing ceramic semiconductor packages, becoming the first Japanese technology company to operate in California.

The history of innovation companies goes a long way back. Kyocera’s founder, Kazuo Inamori, was only 24 years old when he became the first researcher in Japan to synthesize forsterite, an engineering ceramic with major uses for high-frequency electronics. Inamori founded Kyocera three years later in 1959, manufacturing ceramic parts for early television receivers, just as demand for consumer television began to grow.

Since then, Kyocera has established a pattern of providing advanced ceramic parts to solve new challenges in all new technological fields. Today, the company’s ceramics offer aerospace and space exploration, broadband, Wi-Fi, fiber optics and 5G networks, computing equipment, document solutions, LED lighting, medical imaging, genetic sequencing, and Kyocera’s own line. It plays an integral role in including wireless devices. The Kyocera Group company for waterproof and rugged 5G smartphones and feature phones currently employs approximately 5,700 people in the United States and has a network of 19 US manufacturing plants.

“Kyocera employees are very devoted and many of us have 20 or more years of work experience at the company,” said Bob Whisler, president of Kyocera International, a 40-year veteran of Kyocera. Stated. “Our employee loyalty is the result of Kyocera’s philosophy, our commitment to the principle of doing what is right as a human being, and our ability to provide rewarding work that contributes to a better future for people around the world. I believe. “

The story continues

Kyocera International, Inc. The declaration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the production of San Diego was signed by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and all nine city council members.

Chris Cate, a councilor representing the Kyocera district in San Diego District 6, said: Kyocera celebrating the 50th anniversary of US manufacturing that began in San Diego “

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO: 6971, https: //global.kyocera.com/), the parent company and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, became a producer of fine ceramics (also called “advanced ceramics”) in 1959. It was established. By combining these processed materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive parts, semiconductor packages, electronics, smart energy systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones. I did. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended March 2021 were 1.5 trillion yen (approximately US $ 13.8 billion). Kyocera is ranked 603 in Forbes Global 2000’s list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and is on the Wall Street Journal’s latest list of “100 Most Sustainable Management Companies in the World.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005940/en/

contact address

Leasa Ireland, Kyocera LPI Communications, 310.750.7082, leasa @ lpicommunications.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kyocera-celebrates-50-years-u-163400013.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos