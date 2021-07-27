Need Xbox Offline Mode?





Screenshot: Microsoft

Almost a year after the release of the PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator has reached cruising altitude on the Xbox Series X / S today and is also available on the Game Pass. In its stunningly large game, it clocks in at nearly 100GB and doesn’t count on optional world updates, so the file size can grow far beyond that. However, you don’t have to download everything to work with the next generation of Xbox.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is provided in two files for Xbox Series X / S. One includes the game (42.4GB) and the other can be played in offline mode (59.7GB). If you have A) a stable and reliable internet connection and B) no data limit, you can play the game without a second file. When you first download the game, you will have the opportunity to gradually select the files to place on the console. Or if you need to download both automatically and remove the latter …

[マイゲームとアプリ]Go to the menu. Hover over the Microsoft Flight Simulator icon and press the Menu button.[ゲームとアドオンの管理]Scroll down to. Click the first option that pops up. This is the application information that lists the games. Name, downloaded version, total number of game items installed. You will see two options. One for the game itself and one for world-offline mode. After deselecting the latter[変更を保存]Click.

Microsoft Flight Sim is a next-generation game, so you’ll need to store it internally or on a $ 200 expansion card. If you’re using an Xbox Series S with only 364GB of internal storage (after considering the space allocated by operating system and other system-critical files), FlightSim has about 3 of the available disk space. It occupies a fraction. In Xbox Series X, it occupies one-eighth. In either case, other monster-sized games like Destiny 2 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection don’t have much room. Cropping the Flight Sims file size in half is not sneezing.

In my experience, FlightSim worked fine without online mode. Flying anywhere in Tokyo, Naples, Athens or Reykjavik, there were no frame rate drops or noticeable performance issues. To be honest, after culling the offline mode file, I didn’t notice any difference in game performance.

But this says it fully admits that my home has a pretty good internet. Speed ​​tests this afternoon show a download speed of 370 megabits / sec and a delay of 4 ms. There is no data limit. According to Digital Foundry tests, Microsoft Flight Sim uses 500mb to 700mb of data per hour, so if you have such a limit, it’s a good idea to limit the amount Flight Sim can use.[一般オプション]Of the menu[ゲームのデータ]Tabs allow you to set customized limits.

