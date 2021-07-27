Nomination Call: Legalweek Leaders at Tech Law Awards 2022





Who are the most innovative law firms, legal departments, and legal technology companies in the United States? Legalweek and Law.com are seeking nominations from lawyers who deal with cutting-edge issues at the crossroads of law and technology.

The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards celebrate the recent achievements of technology companies and lawyers focused on issues, looking at those who are advancing their profession through innovation. The award ceremony will take place directly during Legal Week in New York in early February 2022.

Candidates must be based in the United States.

The deadline is October 18, 2021. Click here to submit your nomination.

The 2021 winners were announced in July of 2021 Legal Week. The link to the Q & A with the winners can be found in the winners’ announcements.

We are looking for nominations in the following categories: New categories added in 2022 are shown in italics.

Law firm / in-house / other category description

There are no admission fees associated with these categories. Candidates must be based in the United States.

Technology-enabled litigation department of the year

It focuses on the traditional litigation sector’s annual competition to consider the work done by private law firms for technology companies, venture capital funds and start-ups that are at the heart of the local economy. There is no size limit between companies.

Start-ups / Start-ups Law Firm of the Year

Recognize companies that help clients overcome key legal challenges and achieve desired business outcomes in the areas of start-ups, pre-public and start-ups. It can be anything from securing funds for significant expansion, submitting documents for publication, and dodging the threat of serious proceedings.

The most innovative legal department of the year

The award recognizes an established corporate legal team that has acted as a problem solver within a company and contributed to the overall innovation culture within each company, targeting the legal departments that contribute to product development.

The most innovative operations team of the year

Focus on enterprise / enterprise operational collaboration with this year’s emerging and public enterprise internal operations teams. The awards were distributed to the legal departments of one public company and one start-up company. External law firms may also be allowed to contribute to legal affairs.

Innovator of the Year (Individual)

Recognize individual practitioners who have led initiatives to creatively solve legal issues through technology, collaboration with LPOs, and the involvement of litigation funders.

New Law Company of the Year

Allow alternative legal service providers for their contributions working for technology companies.

Pro bono innovation

Recognize companies and internal legal departments that are influencing the community through free efforts, either through collaboration or the use of technology. This prioritizes respect for those who provide legal services directly to the poor community, rather than emphasizing the flashy-impact proceedings that we tend to focus on.

Diversity and inclusion innovation

Recognize the success of partnerships and initiatives between female lawyers, colored lawyers and other legal industry players who promote underrepresented groups.

Defending technology diversity

Honor individuals who have worked together to move the needle of diversity in the technology sector. Recipients should come from a background that is generally underestimated.

Court access to justice

Learn how courts and judges can adapt their court settings to achieve greater accessibility and access to the judiciary through technology.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognize career achievements in spurring people, processes, and innovation within the legal department of a law firm or company.

Vendor Category Description Vendor submission fee is $ 500. This price includes the opportunity to be promoted as a vendor partner, allowing you to publish your brand both on the website prior to the event and on the award ceremony screen. Vendors can enter as many categories as they see fit for a single price. Candidates must be based in the United States.

Data privacy and cyber security

A solution aimed at protecting and protecting corporate data. It also includes information governance products.

Legal

Solutions that mainly support business functions such as corporate legal departments and external lawyer management.

Proceedings and discovery

Solutions that involve the litigation process from start to finish, including discovery, simple drafting, testimony recording, and court techniques.

Research & Data Science

Solutions related to the lawyer and law library investigation process, including litigation and regulatory investigations, judicial and court analysis.

Practice management

Solutions that mainly support the operation of law firms, such as business and document management, business development, and marketing.

Defending technological diversity (individual)

Honor individuals who have worked together to move the needle of diversity in the technology sector. Recipients should come from a background that is generally underestimated.

Innovator of the Year (Individual)

Recognize individual practitioners who have led the initiative to creatively solve legal problems.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognize career achievements in the development and recruitment of legal technology and legal technology companies.

