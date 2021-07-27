Twitter “acquires” team from subscription news app Brief–TechCrunch





Twitter’s recent acquisition continues today as it announced that it has acquired the team from news aggregator and summary app Brief. Former Google engineer startups are subscription-based news aimed at addressing many issues in today’s news cycle, including information overload, burnout, media bias, and algorithms that facilitate engagement rather than news accuracy. Launched last year to provide a summary app.

Twitter refused to share the terms of the deal.

Prior to launching the Brief, co-founder and CEO Nick Hobbs was a Google Product Manager working on AR, Google Assistant, Google mobile apps, self-driving cars and more. Meanwhile, co-founder and CTO Andrea Huey, a senior software engineer at Google, worked on Google iOS apps and previously worked for Microsoft.

Brief’s ambitious project to fix news consumption has shown many prospects, but its growth may have been hampered by the subscription model adopted. The app required a $ 4.99 / month commitment, even though it didn’t attract the more traditional media brand names. For comparison, the New York Times’ basic digital subscription is now only $ 4 a week for the first year of service, thanks to promotions.

According to Twitter, the startup’s team also includes two other Brief employees who can join the Experience.org group on Twitter to support public conversations on Twitter, such as Twitter Spaces and Explore. I plan to work on.

Twitter doesn’t specifically mention what these tasks include, but the company wants TechCrunch to leverage its founder’s expertise in Briefs to build and accelerate projects in both areas. He said he was out.

Of course, Explore is Twitter’s “News” section, where top stories across the category are aggregated along with trending topics. But what’s currently lacking is a comprehensive approach to narrowing the news down to the basic facts and presenting a balance, as the Brief app provided. Instead, the Twitter news item contains a headline and a brief description of the story, followed by notable tweets. Certainly there is room for improvement.

You can imagine some kind of news-focused product built into Twitter’s own subscription service, Twitter Blue, but that’s just speculation at this point.

Twitter states that it actively contacted the briefs with the offer. As part of its current M & A strategy, the company aims to complement its existing team with talent to help accelerate product development.

Over the past year, Twitter has made similar acquisitions, including the distracting reading service Scroll, the social podcasting app Breaker, the social screen sharing app Squad, and the API integration platform Reshuffle. We also purchased products such as the directly integrated newsletter platform Revue. The company also negotiated acquisitions with Clubhouse and ShareChat in India, which was a much larger M & A deal.

“I’m really happy to get to Twitter,” Hobbs told TechCrunch.

“Andrea and I have set up a brief to build news that promotes sound discourse. The true commitment to improving public conversation on Twitter is very inspiring,” he said. “I can’t discuss the details of future plans, but I was confident that my experience at Brief would help accelerate many of the exciting things that are happening on Twitter today,” he added. ..

Hobbes said the team is also optimistic about the future of paid journalism, as briefs have shown that some customers will pay for a new and improved news experience.

“Brief has pioneered a new vision of journalism and focused on providing only the news it needs, not just what it can withstand,” said SignalFire’s founding partner and CTO, who helped Brief at the seed stage. Ilya Kirnos said. “The respect for its readers made SignalFire proud to support its founders Nick Hobbes and Andrea Huey. They are now bringing that philosophy to the top sources of the latest news on Twitter.”

To date, Brief has raised $ 1 million in seed funding from SignalFire and a few angel investors, including Sequoia Scouts such as David Lieb, Maia Bittner and Matt Macinnis.

As a result of today’s transaction, Brief will terminate the subscription app on July 31st. The company plans to warn its current user base today through notifications about upcoming shutdowns, but the app will remain on the App Store. The user explores the archive.

