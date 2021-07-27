Save on Apple AirPods, Instant Pots and more





Christine Person | Judging

At Amazon today, you can get great deals on items that you may have been paying attention to for a while, but haven’t triggered yet. There are plenty of deals, from the amazing deals on cult-loving Apple AirPods Pro to the instant pot savings you were thinking of getting.

Other deals today include our favorite beard trimmer and Ringlight, which has about 50,000 Amazon reviews. We have chosen products that will help you get the best look and feel. Here are the Amazon deals today.

1. $ 60 Off: Apple AirPods Pro

When it comes to headphones, it’s useful to have true wireless headphones. If you have an Apple iPhone, AirPods are the best option. The top-of-the-line Apple AirPods Pro is now on sale, reducing the price from $ 249 to $ 189.99, saving $ 59.01 or 24%. We tested this pair and found that the Apple AirPods Pro was better than the previous generation AirPods. They add water resistance and excellent noise cancellation to the equation, and add interchangeable silicon eartips to accommodate ears of various sizes. Over 222,000 Amazon customers rate these babies on average 4.8 stars. And since Apple products are rarely sold for such significant savings, it’s a great opportunity to get a pair.

Get Apple AirPods Pro for $ 189.99 (Save $ 59.01)

2. Save $ 30: Instant Pot Duo Plus

Instant Pot multicooker has been a phenomenon since its launch. Applying the coupon will save you $ 29.96. Now you can get your first multicooker and make a delicious deal. From $ 119.95 to just $ 89.99. This sale is large enough to accommodate an average-sized family and applies to 6-quart models that cook for guests and have a lot of leftovers. In our review, we listed the Instant Pot Duo Plus as one of the best pressure cookers we’ve tested. As expected, this instant pot worked “like charm” like many other sister models. The majority of Amazon buyers rate this model as a five-star, making it quick and easy to have dinner at the table, and one happy customer even calls it one of the “best kitchen gadgets.” I’m out.

Get Instant Pot Duo Plus for $ 89.99 ($ ​​29.96 discount)

3.5% off: Wahl Stainless Steel Beard and Nose Hair Trimmer

Anyone with a beard knows that it is important to keep the beard in tip shape. One of the items you need for a hair care kit is a beard trimmer. Wahl’s beard and nose trimmer, which we rank as our favorite to date, is now discounted from $ 69.99 to $ 66.70 on Amazon, saving $ 3.29. What reviewers call “excellent battery life” of about four hours on a single charge, this trimmer is easy to use almost anywhere, without being tied to a wall. It has been highly evaluated by Amazon buyers and is said to be effective in cutting hard and thick hair. “One of the best choices I’ve made with grooming kits,” one owner enthusiastically says.

Get a wall stainless steel beard and nose trimmer for $ 66.70 ($ 3.29 savings)

4. $ 25 Savings: Zinus 10 Inch Gel Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

If you’re looking for a new mattress for your bedroom, children’s room, guest room or other room in your home, the Zinus 10 inch gel-injected green tea memory foam mattress has dropped from $ 274.29 to $ 249.33. Cool $ 24.96, or enough to chew one or two pillows. The contract is for a full size bed-in-box mattress with cooling gel foam and designed to help relieve pressure. We reviewed this mattress with a thickness of 12 inches (sold is 10 inches), and our testers found it very soft and well on her pressure and weight to create a nesting effect I found that it was molded. Over 47,000 Amazon buyers love it, and the mattress is still holding up three years later. This is a treat given its very affordable price. Great for secondary guest rooms, or RVs and trailer beds.

Get a Full Size Zinus 10 Inch Gel Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for $ 249.33 (Save $ 24.96)

5. $ 100 Savings: Neewer Ring Light Kit

Ringlights make all the difference in video Hangouts and photos and create the right lighting to emphasize you in the most attractive way. This incredible price of the best-selling Neewer ring light kit, which includes ring lights, desk lamps, and carrying bags for cameras and smartphones, is unbelievable. The price has dropped from $ 159.99 to $ 68. This means you’ll save more than half the price with a $ 91.99 savings. You can save up to 10% extra on the total price by purchasing complementary Neewer products such as tripods and backgrounds. With an average customer rating of 4.7 and 85% of buyers receiving 5 stars, owners say they can help improve the look of videos and selfies.

Get the Neewer Ring Light Kit for $ 68 (Save $ 91.99)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but are subject to change over time.

