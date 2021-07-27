What Google does with feedback from search results





This topic is covered in the latest installment of YouTube’s Ask Googlebot series.

In the video, Google’s John Mueller answers the following questions:

“Why does Google qualify enough user feedback to decide to tweak its search ranking algorithm? Will Google consider that feedback in the future?”

Mueller discusses how user feedback is handled internally and explains the best way to send feedback to Google in the future.

What Google does with user feedback from search results

Google attempts to prioritize issues reported by users in a variety of ways.

Some need to be addressed as soon as possible, while others need to wait for Google to work again on certain parts of the system.

Google organizes user feedback based on what is most urgent. The team may come in and manually fix issues that need immediate attention.

However, Mueller says that for most of the issues, it makes little sense to manually tweak the search results. In most cases, the search result problem is fixed by the algorithm.

“The web is huge and constantly changing, and people ask new questions every day, so our goal is generally to improve the algorithm that summarizes search results, tailored to individual queries. It’s not a tweak. This can take some time, but for the large number of daily searches, it improves the search for everyone in the world. “

How to send feedback to Google

The most direct way to send Google feedback on the quality of your search results is at the bottom of your search results[フィードバックの送信]Is to use a link. This feedback will be sent directly to the Google team for review, organization and prioritization.

Mueller also recommends the Google Search Central Help Forum. This forum has a community of search experts who can help. Help forum experts can escalate discussions to Google as needed.

If a user encounters a problematic or unwanted error, it is worth transferring that information to a Google account published on social media sites such as Twitter.

When submitting search feedback, Mueller says it’s useful to know which queries produced inadequate results. Provide at least one common query that many people might use to highlight the problem as clearly as possible.

Makes it easy for Google to recognize the scale and scope of the issue, regardless of how they are contacted.

See the full video below.

