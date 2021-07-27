GitHub has partnered with Stanford Law to offer a free legal clinic to protect developers





GitHub has partnered with Stanford University on a new initiative designed to protect the legal rights of open source developers.

GitHub creates a GitHub Developer Rights Fellowship at the Juelsgaard Intellectual Property and Innovation Clinic at Stanford Law School through the $ 1 Million Developer Defense Fund.

In a statement, GitHub explained that the problem dates back to the creation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The law has a section (1201) that makes the use of source code illegal by bypassing the means of controlling access to copyrighted material.

GitHub said that it’s common for developers to be filed for removal based on a breach in Section 1201, and it’s safer and cheaper to simply remove the code rather than fight the code. The clinic provides free legal support to developers working with removal notifications.

“We are pleased to strengthen Jesperard Clinic’s mission to inform and empower open source developers and the important work they do,” said Phil Malone, professor and director of law at Jesperard Intellectual Property and Innovation Clinic. Mr. says.

“GitHub’s generous support for this fellowship will help ensure fair and open software development under the law, and will protect the rights of the community where creativity and innovation benefit all of us,” he said. I added.

Mike Linksvayer, head of developer policy on GitHub, said in a blog post that the Digital Millennium Copyright Act was written to “balance the complex between innovation, speech and creative work online.” I did.

“Section 1201, which prohibits circumvention of this complexity, especially technical protection measures such as digital rights management, is especially difficult for open source developers who work in their spare time, even without the resources of large corporations.” Said Lynx Bayer.

GitHub explained that the rule “suppresses innovation” and “makes freelance developers compete with large companies.”

“In addition to legal advisors, fellows will defend the DMCA and train other lawyers / students in the clinic to better support the legal infrastructure around the open source community,” said GitHub. increase.

“As part of GitHub’s dedicated 1201 review process, we also offer the option to seek free and independent legal support through the clinic when notifying developers of a valid removal request.”

Linksvayer further aims to “form intellectual property law and regulatory policy” that Stanford Jursgard Clinic will help drive innovation and creativity by advocating on behalf of innovators, entrepreneurs and consumers. It states that it is.

“If a developer trying to learn, tinker, or create a useful tool faces a removal claim under Section 1201, simply remove the code from the public and remove it from the public interest, which is often easier. It’s safe, “says Linksvayer.

“I want to make sure that the developers of GitHub know their rights and have the proof to claim them. GitHub defends the developers, defines the policies that shape the software ecosystem, and the developers. Is working to help define how to collaborate freely in it. “

In addition to providing legal support to individual developers, Stanford Jursgard Clinic Fellows will be involved in research, education and advocacy on DMCA and other legal issues important to software innovation.

Fellows are also asked to help other students and lawyers in the clinic educate them on how to best assist developers.

“GitHub is committed to advocating for developers’ rights on the platform and promoting the interests of developers everywhere. Together with Jelsgaard Clinic at Stanford Law School, the Developer Rights Fellowship is the next step in that effort. “” Linksvayer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/github-partners-with-stanford-law-for-free-legal-clinic-to-protect-developers/

