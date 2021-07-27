Go fast without a roof





Oh, the sun on your face, the wind on your hair, and the endless headroom are intangible joys that only a car without a roof can bring. 755 horsepower twin-turbo 4.0 liter V-8 growls behind the head, quad tail pipe titanium exhaust system sound, track tuning everything, add a top speed of 205mph and you’ll get a recipe for the new McLaren 765LT Spider .. It’s potentially the most sneaky and slimmest convertible we’ve seen in a long time.

The recipe is really simple. Take the 765LT coupe, cut off the roof and add the same mechanical foldable hardtop that turned the McLaren 720S into a 720S spider. All McLaren supercars have carbon tabs as a central structural component, so McLaren states that no additional reinforcement is needed to move from the covered coupe to the baht. The hardtop moves up and down in just 11 seconds, climbing to 31 mph. If you want to stay top-up but still want to hear more of that noisy V-8 noise, there’s a small window at the back of the room that you can lower to get that sweet music into your cabin.

Using a spider instead of a coupe only incurs a weight penalty of 108 pounds. In other words, you should get almost the same maniac performance. McLaren claims that 0-60 mph drops in just 2.7 seconds, 0-124 mph occurs in 7.2 seconds, and 1/4 mile is erased in 10 seconds. The 765LT Coupe was already one very fast machine, but doing everything from the top down sounds like a whole different dimension.

See all 30 photos

Like the coupe, you’ll get an improved aero package for downforce. McLaren says there are 25% more than a typical 720S spider. It also claims that the 765LT Spider weighs only 3,060 pounds. However, this assumes that you choose a “standard” spec (cutting a little over £ 25) that doesn’t come with a radio or air conditioner. Most 765LT owners assume that they have specified a undo, but top-down, some A / C can be redundant anyway.

Like the regular 765LT, the 7-speed twin-clutch automatic gearbox has a short gear ratio, the brakes are carbon ceramic (although you can upgrade to the Senna spec if you want to track the super convertible), and the tires are special. Developed Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rs. The dampers have been returned to handle the slight increase in weight and the wheels have a new design, but are ultra-lightweight alloys to minimize unsprung weight.

See all 30 photos

Internally, the spider is the same as the coupe, except for a few new switches that operate the hardtop. Like many high-end supercars, production is limited. McLaren manufactures just 765 LT Spiders, starting at $ 382,500. That was before we started tinkering with the infinite number of customization options in the McLaren Special Operations division.

