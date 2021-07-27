Demand for Google technology grows as older people learn to use smart devices





The UTICA Sunsetwood community and the Western and Central New York Health Foundation continue to provide seniors with Google Smart Home Technology in response to growing demand for maintaining senior involvement since the COVID-19 pandemic. We are affiliated to provide.

The $ 10,000 investment from the Health Foundation in Western and Central New York will be built on Sunset Woods’ momentum for the Google Nest Hub Max smart display program by funding Phase 2.

Sign up for Phase 1 of the program and learn how to use this smart display technology to play YouTube videos, watch old TV show favorites, and video chat with family and friends within 24 hours. Elderly people who wanted to gather.

The COVID-19 pandemic is most affected because older people are isolated to stay safe for over a year.

The purpose of implementing these devices is to provide seniors with social benefits such as video chatting with loved ones and listening to music. It also helps with on-the-fly aging initiatives such as setting dosing management reminders and controlling home utilities.

Dominique Manfred, CEO of the Sunsetwood community, said the demand for these devices was surprisingly overwhelming.

We are very grateful to the Western and Central New York Health Foundations for recognizing the importance of this technology for the aging elderly on the spot and for supporting social isolation during a pandemic. I am. Their grant will allow them to take advantage of the many benefits they offer by putting the devices directly into the hands of seniors who have been on the waiting list on Google Smart Display for several months.

Social isolation and loneliness are serious risks for many older people, and the COVID-19 pandemic only makes it more difficult for us to address these issues, says Nora O’Brien of the Health Foundation. Dr. Slick said. We commend the Sunsetwood team community for taking an innovative approach to improving the lives of their tenants. This technology helps older people stay safe at home and feel connected with their loved ones and friends.

To study their perceptions of how older people interact with these smart devices and how these devices can keep them independent, the Sunsetwood community Partnered with a PhD. Business Administration and Marketing and Professional Sales Program at Kennesaw State University, Georgia.

Longitudinal studies collect data before, three months after receiving a Google smart device, and six months after using the device.

Aggregated data is used to investigate how older people perceive such smart devices and how their attitudes change over time after using the device.

Dr. Kate Nicewitz is very excited to partner with Sunsetwood in this research study and have the opportunity to understand how older people are working on smart technology. A marketing candidate at Kennesaw State University.

This provides valuable insights into what influences or impedes device utilization in the elderly.

Dr. Mona Sinha, an associate professor of marketing at Kennesaw State University and chair of the Kate Nicewiczs Thesis Committee, said Kate took advantage of her doctoral training and interest in research on smart devices, especially for this purpose I am very proud to have a positive impact on you. A particularly vulnerable population segment. We are grateful that the Dominique Manfred and Sunsetwood communities have provided us as a business school with the opportunity to give back to society as well as our tenants.

For more information on this project, please visit sunsetwood.org/google-smart-display-program.

