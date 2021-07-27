Current retail trends and how they affect future businesses — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Digital currency will be normal

You may have heard about Bitcoin and Ethereum, but you may not be aware that more than 4,000 digital currencies are currently in use.

Some of them have no financial backing, but savvy investors are keen to put money into many of them hoping that the currency they choose will be the next Bitcoin.

Lesser-known digital currencies (see LinkedIn’s Qoin) are becoming more popular, especially among retailers. Stores (digital or physical) can expand their customer base as many consumers prefer one currency to other currencies.

With fast transactions, no processing fees, and significantly improved security over credit cards, cryptocurrencies will become the payment method of the future and should be accepted sooner rather than later.

Utilizing digital currencies while still in their infancy can accelerate the profitability of your business while interest in them is currently at its peak.

Robotics can replace almost anyone

Manufacturing industries such as the automobile industry have relied on robotics since the 1970s. The massive shift to replace skilled workers with automation has caused anger due to many unemployment.

However, in many sectors, without robotics and AI, the current consumer demand for a particular product cannot be maintained. Automated machines can run more accurately and faster than any human, and do not require sleep.

It is not yet known how far the robot exchange system will go, but supermarkets and related industries have already introduced this paradigm.

A typical example is a supermarket self-service checkout system. In addition, online giant Amazon has opened an AI-powered store in London, and Boots has begun testing automated pharmacies in Northern Ireland.

Your business saves huge amounts of money over time, so you can make a big profit from your investment in robotics, but at the expense of human employees who need income. In essence, this is a moral and ethical choice.

Online retail outperforms High Street

Online retail was once considered an irrelevant service associated with an established brand. However, online retail has grown almost explosively since the Covid-19 pandemic in late 2019.

As a result, retail sales in 2020 exceeded $ 4 trillion worldwide, with a market share of 22%, an increase of nearly 10% over the previous year. Amazon has benefited the most from now on, with a 200% increase in profits of $ 6 billion.

However, this has resulted in the bankruptcy of many high street stores. For example, the famous Arcadia Group, which owned Burton’s, Wallis, and Dorothy Perkins, ran a flagship store in 2020.

In addition, the large online clothing retailer Boohoo, who bought the fateful Debenhams, now also owns these three stores.

In light of these procedures, online shopping is well established and indicates the need to accept online retail as a viable solution or an alternative to the inevitable loss of revenue.

In summary

Retail conditions are changing with the rest of the world. As technology improves and enriches our daily lives, it does the same for industry.

Commerce is rapidly becoming the subject of new innovations and changing consumer interests. Both are intertwined with positions that have a significant impact on the operational paradigms of many sectors, including retail.

Technologies that affect the retail industry include:

Digital currency

Robotics

online shopping

Digital currencies are becoming more and more popular all over the world. As a result, you can take advantage of your growing customer base by offering a more comprehensive choice of digital currencies than your competitors.

Robotics in industry is not new, but this technology is becoming more and more popular in commerce and retail. But investing in robotics means that someone loses their job. So it’s a difficult choice, but it saves huge amounts of money in the long run.

Once optional, additional services are now a steadily growing market, thanks to a pandemic that has prevented people from traditionally shopping. Basically, providing an online experience is no longer an option, but a necessity.

