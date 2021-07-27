Apple iPhone sales surge 50% despite lack of chips before iPhone 13 launches in the fall





The tech industry is struggling to keep up with the serious chip shortage.

Sarah Tew / CNET

For years, Apple seemed to go against the law of large numbers. Already in more than a billion pockets, the company’s iPhone surged again following the launch of the iPhone 12 with its new box design and 5G wireless speed. Still, with market value above $ 2.45 trillion, the question Apple has always faced is whether it can continue to rise.

On Tuesday we got the answer. The company announced that it recorded nearly $ 39.6 billion in iPhone sales during the three months ending June 26 during the three months of the third quarter, up 50% from the year-ago quarter. Apple usually struggled to grow iPhone sales each fall during the summer before the iPhone was revealed. People are hesitant to see the next iteration.

Overall, Apple said it recorded a profit of $ 21.7 billion. This is almost twice as much as last year’s same. That’s $ 1.30 in earnings per share and $ 81.4 billion in overall revenue, an increase of 36% over last year. According to a survey released by Yahoo Finance, this far exceeded what analysts expected the company to report. That was an average of $ 1 per share, close to $ 73 billion.

In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “This quarter, our team has created an era of unparalleled innovation by sharing powerful new products with users. Using technology around the world. Connecting the people inside is more important than ever. ” He is expected to discuss details about the company’s results in a conference call with analysts late Tuesday.

Apple’s results provide the latest examples of how tech companies thrived during the coronavirus pandemic. The iPhone 12 family quickly became a hit among fans and robbed many of them, so the company reported record sales and profits during last year’s holiday shopping season. People are also turning to Mac computers and iPad tablets to help them study and work at home, driving an unusually high demand across the technology industry. At Apple, this is the highest Mac sales during the winter.

Apple shares are trading normally amid growing market sellouts over concerns that an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by almost entirely unvaccinated people in the United States could impact the economy. It closed at $ 146.77 per share, down more than 1%. Despite uncertainty, Apple’s share has risen by more than 13% so far this year. After-hours trading continued to fall 0.4% to $ 146.24.

Other parts of Apple’s business are on track. The tech giant recorded $ 7.4 billion in iPad sales, almost 12% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Mac sales were $ 8.23 ​​billion, up 16% from last year. Meanwhile, wearables, household items and accessories increased 36% to nearly $ 8.8 billion. The company’s profitable services business also grew, increasing by nearly 33% to $ 17.5 billion in revenue.

Here’s everything we’ve learned from a conference call with analysts after Apple’s earnings announcement.

Not just Apple fans 2:39 pm PT

A popular phrase about Apple is that its fans are enthusiastic and willing to spend endlessly on the company. To counteract that perception, Apple emphasized how many new people are coming to the product. For example, around the world, the company said that despite the Apple Watch’s first release six years ago, 75% of people who bought it during the three months that ended in June bought it for the first time.

Apple didn’t provide similar data for its cell phone, but Cook said it was powerful. “Switchers and upgradeers have seen strong double-digit growth. In fact, this was the biggest upgrade quarter in the third quarter,” he said.

Isn’t the chip shortage so bad anymore? Or is it worse? 2:31 pm PT

Apple has warned in the past that the supply of Macs and iPads will depend on the number of chips the company can get, setting the possibility of overwhelming sales in the future. Instead, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said the company was able to set a new record despite these issues. “It’s worth noting that the last four quarters of the Mac have been the best four quarters ever,” he said. “This extraordinary level of sales success was driven by a very enthusiastic customer reaction to the new Mac with the M1 chip in the recently redesigned iMac.”

Despite “serious” supply constraints during the quarter, “customers have been responsive with the launch of the new iPad Pro with the M1 chip,” he added.

He said supply constraints would be “higher” during the September quarter.

Apple CEO Cook said, “We’re paying more fares than we want to,” but component costs continue to decline overall.

“In terms of supply constraints and how long they last,” he said. “I don’t want to predict that today. I’ll cover one quarter at a time. As you can imagine, I’ll do everything I can to mitigate the situation I’m dealing with.”

COVID-19 doesn’t just disappear

2:11 pm PT

Apple’s CEO has launched a conference call to discuss how many people have turned to the company’s products. But he also said things could get tough again, despite the positive spring and summer.

“Progress is not guaranteed, as the last 18 months have been demonstrated many times, the recovery to a pandemic is uneven, and the surge in delta variants in many countries around the world is on recovery. It shows once again that the road is winding. One. ” “We look forward to interacting with more people in the future, so we are doing everything we can to double our innovation and support our charter core for a healthier and more equitable world.”

Apple’s business seems to be booming, but the rest of the world is clearly volatile. Disease control centers of Americans vaccinated earlier on Tuesday for fear that the coronavirus could spread further among children who have not yet received life-saving medications and those who have opted to receive it. Even between have announced that they are resurrecting their social masking obligations, one so far.

Even Apple has already told its employees that it will postpone its plans to return to the office from 2020, when companies begin to change schedules in response to worsening conditions, until October at the earliest.

Analysts and industry watchers monitor Apple’s signs of the future.

