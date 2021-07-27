Fortnite update adds plasma cannon weapons





Fortnite’s 17.21 update patch is here, adding a brand new Plasma Cannon, one of the most powerful weapons ever in the game.

Fortnite has seen a significant share of wacky weapons over the last few years. From snowballs and eglanchers to powered-up bows, recyclers, and all exotic hosts, the game has seen a lot of imagination in its arsenal. Fortnite seems to continue that trend with the latest additions. The most powerful weapon ever in the title.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale title is currently in the second half of the seventh season. With a new patch released today, Fortnite Update 17.21 adds a new Plasma Cannon weapon. The new gun joins the impressive Season 7 weapons list filled with sci-fi-inspired options calling from both sides of the ongoing island invasion.

As detailed in a blog post on the official Fortnite website, the all-new Plasma Cannon weapon is a reused technology that was once a “tool of war” used in “education of young people.” I can think of it. The plasma cannon made by IO comes with 5 plasma ball clips. When fired, the ball slowly moves forward, releasing an electric dome. This dome knocks back enemies trapped inside and does a lot of damage. Plasma cannons are also especially effective for buildings. Each round of the new Legendary Weapon destroys almost every structure almost instantly, making it ideal for eradicating enemy builds.

Players looking for new weapons have several options. Plasma cannons are found in IO chests in addition to the usual ones, but their inherent rarity helps to manifest more in the former. In addition, new weapons can be created by combining Legendary Pistols and Alien Nanites. Many fans believe that the Plasma Cannon is the weapon behind the prominent Fortnite Leak from last month. In mid-June, the established leaker HYPEX data mined a file that leveraged “zap” as the removal descriptor. It was thought to be the Zapatron, which had been in storage for a long time at the time. Although not yet excluded, the electrical properties of plasma cannons may be the answer.

The addition of the Plasma Cannon is a key component of Update 17.21, but it’s not the only one. Beyond the new weapons, you can find a new “rare” alien ship floating above Aftermas, the center of the Fortnite Season 7 island. According to an official blog post, IO has declared it “unusual” because it isn’t there. It looks malicious and its purpose will be clear in the near future. Some players speculate that the ship may be a precursor to a leaked return rift zone. This feature is a fan favorite in Chapter 1 Season 10 and blends nicely with the theme of Alien Invasion.

There may be an exact time when that “near future” is. A mysterious countdown clock will also appear above The Aftermath and will expire on Friday, August 6th. The season isn’t expected to end until mid-September, but the clock could indicate a potentially huge event.

Fortniteis is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

