Add Your Business to Google: Step-by-Step Guide





When you add a business to Google, it can help bring in new customers and revenue streams. Customize your Google Business page with time, photos, services and more. Add a store or service location or service area and you’ll be able to search on Google Maps. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

Whether it’s a public restaurant or a homeless beauty salon, adding a business to Google is an important step in reaching and connecting with your customers and ultimately making your business successful. is.

It also gives your business an air of legitimacy, and makes it searchable through Google Maps.

Here’s how to add your business to Google and customize your business pages:

How to add a business to Google

Keep in mind that the exact order of the steps may depend on the choices you make on each page and the type of business page you create.

1. Go to Google My Business site and log in to your business account.Or go to the Google login page[アカウントを作成]Select to create a Google account for your business.

2.[マイビジネス]On the home page[今すぐ管理]Click and enter the name of your business in the search bar on the next screen. In the dropdown below the search bar,[この名前でビジネスを作成する]Choose.

[この名前でビジネスを作成する]Click.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Note: If the name and address of a store or service is already displayed in the dropdown, it means that the store or service is already listed. In that case, you will need to claim the store or service as your own. Select this option and follow the prompts to file your complaint. jobs.

3. On the next page, enter your company name and business category (restaurants, retailers, hairdressers, etc.). next,[次へ]Choose. You will be able to add categories later.

Enter the company name, select the category,[次へ]Choose.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

4. Next, you need to choose whether to display the store location on Google Maps. If you want to add a restaurant or other business that is open to the public, it’s very convenient to visit Google Maps. However, if you just want to add a small business that lacks a home, it’s a good idea to keep the location private.[はい]or[いいえ]Select,[次へ]Click.

Select whether to add a location.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

5. If you choose to add your store or service to Google Maps, you will be prompted to enter your store or service address on the next screen. If you choose to keep the exact location private, you will be prompted to enter the service area on the next screen. Enter the relevant information and[次へ]Choose.

Please enter the location of your business.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

6. Enter the phone number and website associated with your business,[次へ]Click.

Please enter your business contact information.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Quick Tip: Informed if you don’t have a website yet[無料のウェブサイトを取得]You can have Google automatically create your website by selecting.

7. On the next page, choose whether to send business updates and recommendations from Google My Business,[次へ]Click.

8. If you choose not to provide your company address, you will need to enter your personal mailing address to confirm your company. This address is not open to the public.Enter your address[次へ]Click or[後で確認]Choose.

9. Click the dropdown and choose how you want to see your business. Depending on the type of business, only some verification methods may be available. For example, the only available method may be to display postcards by mail.

Here’s how to verify your identity on Google:

on mail. Google will send you a physical postcard with a confirmation pin. Use this postcard to check online. on the phone. You will receive a call from Google and you will be provided with a verification code over the phone. This is only available for certain companies. on mail. Google will email you the code. Again, this is only available for certain businesses. Bulk verification. If your business has more than 10 locations, you will need to submit additional forms to see them all at once. To do this[確認を受ける]After clicking[チェーン]Click and enter all the information. After that, Google can take up to a week to process your request. Immediately. If you have a Google Search Console account and your business website is verified in the Search Console, you can verify your account immediately. Some business categories do not allow you to do this.

10. Next, you will be prompted with a series of prompts to set up your Google My Business page. Through Google Ads, you can add services and business hours, set message permissions, write business descriptions, upload photos, and charge $ 100 ad credit.

Add business details such as business hours.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

11. Once you have entered all the information required to set up your business, you will be taken to the Google My Business Account page where you can add additional information such as your business logo and co-manager.

You can add information or invite co-managers from the Google My Business home page.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

