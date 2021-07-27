PCS Software Quarterly Innovation Update 2021 Q2 | Jobs





The second quarter product release from PCS Software (PCS) includes powerful innovations that help shippers and carriers work together more efficiently and effectively. The leading AI-powered transportation management platform providers for North American shippers, carriers and intermediaries are the latest product features to be offered to the market in the second quarter, including PCS market rates and PCS carrier addresses. Officially announced features and innovations. Book and PCS Payment Express.

PCS Market Rate is one of two new features that highlight the synergies unleashed by a transportation management platform specially designed for joint use by shippers, carriers and brokers. PCS Market Rate, which aggregates anonymized rate data from thousands of PCS carriers on the platform, provides an accurate regional rate benchmark for highly effective spending management when bidding or approaching the spot market. To do. Shippers can now plan and execute at competitive, regularly renewed carrier rates.

The PCS Carrier Address Book (CAB) also supports the business goals of both carriers and shippers, giving both groups instant access to each other in one convenient location. A searchable directory of validated business contact information for all on-platform carriers, the CAB contains SCAC, MC, DOT and other ID codes, equipment details, operational authority and compliance information, fleet sizes, and lane details. Other relevant validated carrier information, such as, is also displayed. more. The CAB, called Logistics Social Networking, provides shippers with immediate access to carrier capacity, giving carriers direct priority access to cargo available to shippers.

PCS Payments Express represents TMS’s innovative innovation. Carriers that currently have the PCS Payments Express feature enabled can configure their customers to make immediate payments via the PCS Online Portal. By direct payment processing[今すぐ支払う]You can embed the button in your email or invoice. PCS Payments Express accepts all types of electronic payments in the US and Canada, including credit cards, ACH payments and wire transfers, allowing carriers to improve cash flow and reduce transaction fees compared to other payment processing methods. Helps you to.

The latest API integration Q2 release welcomes the activation of three more integrated logistics technologies in the rapidly expanding ecosystem of API partner solutions built directly into the PCS platform. PCS is proud to deploy partner HERE Technologies’ state-of-the-art mapping capabilities, partner Geotab’s powerful telematics solutions, and partner project44 visibility tools. PCS software continues to integrate the latest state-of-the-art logistics technology into TMS, making it easy for customers to build the perfect technology stack while significantly reducing the costs typically associated with custom integration.

Customer feedback on the new features in the second quarter release is positive. Gary Bolen, Masonite’s Truckload category manager, has expressed hope for the rollout of the new Carrier Address Book and PCS Market Rates features. These two new features promise to add flexibility and efficiency to Masonites’ career management capabilities. I was looking forward to exploring the benefits.

About PCS software

PCS Software is a leader in AI-driven transportation management platforms, working on disruptive innovations for shippers, carriers and brokers in medium to large companies in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based API integrated PCS software automates the entire transportation logistics business through a single, comprehensive solution. The PCS platform, accessible from the web or companion mobile app, manages rate and route optimization, mode selection, shipping / bidding, carrier and vehicle management, safety and compliance, cargo yard management, payment / accounting and more. It provides powerful features. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com.

