Alphabet crushes second-quarter earnings forecasts as Google Cloud cuts losses and grows 54% – TechCrunch





Alphabet today reported its own second-quarter results amid a flood of revenue reports from leading tech companies. The search and services company posted revenue of $ 61.9 billion, net income of $ 18.5 billion and earnings per share of $ 27.26 in the quarter of June 30, 2021. These numbers lead to 62% top-line growth and 166% net profit growth. Not surprisingly, Google is currently being compared to the results of the second quarter of 2020, which was affected by the pandemic, but the increase is noteworthy.

Android makers’ results were better than expected, with Google’s parent only expecting to spend $ 56 billion on the top line and $ 19.14 per share. In particular, Alphabet’s share price has risen about 1 percentage point after a few hours, reflecting a similarly modest market reaction to better than officially expected earnings results from Microsoft.

Alphabet is a company with a lot of moving parts, so let’s unpack it little by little.

YouTube reports $ 7 billion in revenue, up 84% year-over-year. Frankly, this feels like a powerful result given YouTube’s age. That said, your humble servant wonders how heavy advertising can be on YouTube before rival services steal some of its oxygen. In another note, YouTube revealed that YouTube Shorts products “exceeded 15 billion views per day worldwide.” This is a 131% increase from the 6.5 billion worldwide daily views detailed in March. (Everyone seems to want to eat TikTok.)

Google Cloud revenue was $ 4.6 billion, up 54% year-over-year. Its growth rate is slightly higher than what Microsoft posted for the Azure cloud unit. However, because Microsoft’s efforts are considered to be more profitable than Google’s efforts, investors may have expected greater growth than Mountain View explained in detail. Google Cloud reduced its operating loss from $ 1.4 billion in the second quarter of the previous year to a much more modest $ 591 million deficit in the most recent quarter. It’s pretty good to be honest.

On the other betting side, revenue has increased! But so was the loss. Alphabet’s Skunkworks Group generated $ 192 million in revenue from $ 148 million in the year-ago quarter. However, the trial-and-error collection lost $ 1.4 billion quarterly, from the corresponding $ 1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Not surprisingly, with an operating profit of $ 19.4 billion, including other betting cost centers, Alphabet can afford to continue spending on projects that could generate significant revenue in the future.

Still, all of Alphabet, which isn’t Google’s core service (search, YouTube, etc.), lost money this quarter.

However, the real story lies in the spectacular profits Alphabet recorded in operating profit from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021. Look at the acceleration of operating income. That’s a rather annoying result in terms of its quality.

What else should I be aware of? Google’s share buyback program has changed in part, but it’s not a way to impact the average investor. So even if you haven’t been able to add much to the numbers in your after-hours trading so far, you can still retain Alphabet’s quarterly content that the company has done enough to exceed its market capitalization of $ 1.75 trillion.

This is a great opportunity to become a huge technology company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/27/alphabet-crushes-q2-earnings-estimates-as-google-cloud-cuts-losses-grows-54/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos