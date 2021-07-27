Financing and scalability are concerns about keeping companies away from innovation, the new report said.





Funding and scalability concerns may prevent law firms from maximizing the potential for game-changing innovation, according to a new study by Oxford University and Solicitor Regulatory Authority (SRA). I have.

According to a study conducted by the Sad Business School at Oxford University on behalf of SRA, the use of existing technology-enabled business solutions has reached an enthusiastic pitch in the majority of law firms in the last 18 months. Eighty-seven percent of the 900 SRA-regulated companies surveyed currently use video conferencing to meet their clients, and two-thirds store their data in the cloud.

When it comes to advanced technology, just over one-third of companies say they are currently using advanced systems such as automated documents, interactive websites, and artificial intelligence.

Not surprisingly, more than half of companies say technology use has increased since the launch of the Covid-19 pandemic, and almost all (90%) are in the area of ​​processing work and client interaction. I thought there would continue to be changes focused on the technology that was used. As the legal industry slowly moves into the post-covid world.

However, research shows that the development of bespoke legal technology is primarily focused on progress that benefits large enterprise customers and pulls small businesses out of the loop. For SMEs that serve primarily individuals and SMEs, barriers to developing more advanced or targeted technology solutions are due to cost, lack of in-house technical skills, and investment. There are uncertainties about the business benefits.

Another important issue for SMEs can be lack of investment and funding or low levels. According to SRA’s research, it is particularly difficult to attract private investment to develop bespoke innovations that will ultimately be deployed through services accessed by individual or small business clients.

Studies show that companies working in the small business market are unlikely to have the reserve capital to invest in innovation or the staff to develop their own legal tech solutions.

Anna Bradley, SRA Chair, commented: These findings remind us of the fact that when we talk about technology, we need to remember how broad the term is and how far some people can move. It’s not just artificial intelligence, virtual reality, or future technology. Some of the innovations with the greatest potential to improve access to justice at a pace are already available.

She adds that while such technologies can be routinely applied to benefit consumers and law firms alike, the challenge is to find ways to lower accessibility barriers in every corner of the market. rice field.

To address the uneven distribution of legal technology benefits across different market segments, the report provides greater support among governments, regulators, and technology developers, especially in terms of identifying funding channels. Suggests to produce. It also suggests increasing the skill base of technology and innovation within the legal department and increasing confidence in law firms for new approaches to innovation.

According to a recent report from Lawtech UK, meeting unmet demand from SMEs and consumers is worth up to 11.4 billion annual revenues in the UK legal and technology sector, as well as cost savings for SMEs. It reaches 8.6 billion every year.

