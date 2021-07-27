Facebook recalls 4 million Oculus Quest 2 headset components





The company “removes” a device that is placed around the user’s eyes and nose and acts as a cushion between the headset and face after more than 5,000 users have caused skin irritation and 45 users have reported it. We are voluntarily recalling the “possible form facial interface”. According to the CPSC, medical treatment was needed. Authorities said there were reactions such as rash, swelling, burning sensation, itching and hives. Facebook (FB) recalls are rare. CPSC does not list the company’s other recalls. Facebook is still considered primarily a software company, but Oculus headsets are an important part of the effort to popularize virtual reality technology. In addition to headsets, Facebook has spent years improving its controllers for VR and encouraging content makers to create games and other experiences. “As more and more people use VR in Quest 2, we’ve begun to receive reports that a small percentage of Quest 2’s customers have experienced skin irritation after using a removable foam facial interface,” said Facebook Reality Lab. Andrew Bosworth, who is responsible for the program, said in an open letter. A letter to Oculus users on Tuesday.

In September, Facebook announced its predecessor, a smaller, cheaper version of the Quest2 headset. The company said in a blog post in December that it first said it would investigate a small percentage of users with skin problems after using the device.

In April, the company found no “contamination or unexpected substances in the manufacturing process”, but “some trace substances that are normally present in the manufacturing process and can cause skin discomfort. I posted the latest information saying “identified”. , And these were already below industry standards, but with great care, we modified the process to further reduce it. “

Facial foam inserts are included when customers purchase the Oculus Quest 2 headset. This costs $ 300 to $ 400, depending on your storage options. Inserts can be purchased individually or as part of a “fit pack”.

Instead of sending something back to the company, customers can request a free silicone cover from Facebook that fits the face interface of the form. The company has also suspended sales of the Quest 2 headset for a few weeks, allowing customers to start putting silicone covers in their boxes when shipping.

“The team and I are committed to ensuring product quality and the continued support and success of the developer community, with customer safety and comfort as our top priorities,” Bosworth said on Tuesday. .. “Free silicone covers are part of that effort.”

